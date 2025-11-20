Save hundreds on top air fryer models in these Black Friday sales

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If there’s one kitchen gadget that lives up to the hype, it’s an air fryer. Crispy chips without the litres of oil, weeknight dinners that basically cook themselves, and reheated leftovers that taste better than when you first made them.

And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current cooker or finally caving to the air-fryer fan club, Black Friday is absolutely the time to do it. Retailers are already slashing prices across some of the most popular models, with deals on best-selling brands like Ninja, Philips, Instant, Tefal, and Kogan.

Whether you’re after a compact air fryer for quick single-serve meals or a larger dual-zone model that can cook dinner and dessert at the same time (game changer), these Black Friday air fryer sales justify the splurge.

The best Black Friday air fryer deals happening now

Here are some of the standout offers you’ll want to check out:

The best sellers to add to cart

Is Black Friday the best time to buy an air fryer? Short answer: yes.



Black Friday and Cyber Monday consistently deliver the lowest prices of the year across small appliances. If you’ve been eyeing a premium air fryer, this is the moment to lock it in. Are air fryers worth the hype? An air fryer genuinely lives up to the hype, and anyone who owns one will tell you the same: it makes cooking so much easier. You get faster cooking times, mess-free weeknight meals, and crisp, golden fries, nuggets, veggies and pastries, all while using far less oil.



It even reheats leftovers perfectly (no more sad, soggy microwave meals). For families, busy households, or anyone who doesn’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, it’s an absolute lifesaver.



