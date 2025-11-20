Save hundreds on top air fryer models in these Black Friday sales

If there’s one kitchen gadget that lives up to the hype, it’s an air fryer. Crispy chips without the litres of oil, weeknight dinners that basically cook themselves, and reheated leftovers that taste better than when you first made them.
And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current cooker or finally caving to the air-fryer fan club, Black Friday is absolutely the time to do it. Retailers are already slashing prices across some of the most popular models, with deals on best-selling brands like Ninja, Philips, Instant, Tefal, and Kogan.
Whether you’re after a compact air fryer for quick single-serve meals or a larger dual-zone model that can cook dinner and dessert at the same time (game changer), these Black Friday air fryer sales justify the splurge.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals happening now
Here are some of the standout offers you’ll want to check out:
- Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryers – Deep discounts on both 7.6L and 9.5L models
- Philips XXL Air Fryers – Some of the biggest markdowns all year
- Instant Vortex – Great value picks with smart presets and large capacities
- Tefal Easy Fry – Affordable, reliable, and perfect for beginners
- Kogan Air Fryers – Huge budget-friendly bargains, ideal for first-timers
The best sellers to add to cart
Ninja DoubleStack XXXL Smart 9.5L 2 Drawer Air Fryer
Philips Series 3000 Dual Basket Airfryer XXL Black/Copper
Tefal Easy Fry Max 5L Air Fryer
Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone Air Fryer 8.5
Short answer: yes.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday consistently deliver the lowest prices of the year across small appliances. If you’ve been eyeing a premium air fryer, this is the moment to lock it in.
An air fryer genuinely lives up to the hype, and anyone who owns one will tell you the same: it makes cooking so much easier. You get faster cooking times, mess-free weeknight meals, and crisp, golden fries, nuggets, veggies and pastries, all while using far less oil.
It even reheats leftovers perfectly (no more sad, soggy microwave meals). For families, busy households, or anyone who doesn’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, it’s an absolute lifesaver.
