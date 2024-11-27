Royal security drama: Will and Kate move in with the King!

The recent break-in at Windsor Castle was enough to put an already stressed-out Prince William and Princess Catherine on edge, and that was before the security threat made global news.

But it seems it’s King Charles to the rescue for worried son William, 42, and his young family – with the monarch offering up Clarence House as their temporary home while security is tightened up around the palace grounds.

“The entire royal family are concerned by this break-in and the King’s not wasting any time issuing a full review of security and issuing appropriate upgrades,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

“But in the meantime, the biggest priority is the safety of William and his family. Charles is horrified that intruders were able to get so close to them.”

KIDS ‘HAVING NIGHTMARES’

Although the worried parents were able to initially shield Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, from details about the burglary, the children have since heard whispers about what happened so close to their home – and are even having nightmares about it.

“Of course it’s scared the living daylights out of Kate and the kids, and now they’re having trouble sleeping because of it,” the insider explains. “Charles doesn’t want any more stress on that family, they’ve gone through enough. He wants them nearby, knowing they’re safe, and William and Kate are seriously considering taking him and Camilla up on their offer.”

The source adds, “Clarence House is about 30km from the kids’ schools and a slightly longer school run, but it’s a small price to pay for their family’s safety.”

Understandably, the security breach has the whole family on high alert, as police are still investigating and no arrests have been made. The burglary has also brought back haunting memories of Christmas Day three years ago, when an intruder broke into Windsor armed with a loaded crossbow and a terrifying plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s disgraceful that something this scary has happened again and it’s likely there’ll be some rejigging of the budget to allow for more security expenditure,” the insider explains.

For now, it’s no imposition for Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, to hand over Clarence House, as they’re often travelling and staying between their royal homes.

And we’re told the King is secretly pleased at the thought of having his oldest son and beloved daughter-in-law Kate, 42, close by, not to mention being able to spend more quality time with the grandkids!

“He loves the idea of having them around, especially in the lead-up to Christmas,” the source says of the King, who has been battling cancer.

“If this challenging year has shown him anything, it’s that time is precious – and he’s determined to make as many memories with his family as possible while he still can.”

