Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson has spoken candidly about her late mother-in-law, revealing just how strong her bond was with Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Even though her marriage to the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, didn’t last, the two women maintained a close relationship.

“The thing about the Queen was that she was more my mother than my own mother,” Fergie said on Jess Rowe‘s podcast while in Australia for her book tour in November 2024.

“The Queen was an iconic, legendary, stalwart, steadfast, invisible hand of love behind your back.”

The pair shared a close relationship. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In a 2023 interview, Fergie also revealed the best advice Queen Elizabeth II ever gave her.

According to the Duchess of York, despite their hot and cold relationship over the years, the pair were rather fond of each other, the former monarch giving her daughter-in-law ”invaluable” life advice across the span of their relationship.

”I remember she used to say, ‘Sarah there needs to be more kindness in the world, which would disarm malice,” Sarah told The One Show co-hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Sarah and Andrew were married from 1986 – 1996. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The 65-year-old also shared that she would always admire the Queen, and remember their walks together, with the corgis in tow ”fondly.”

”I really love when I’m with them [the corgis] actually, I really think about HM [Her Majesty] and I just think about the value system she supported in this country and how the nation mourns her.”

The Duchess then went on to speak fondly of King Charles III and how he will continue to represent his mother’s value system.

”But how we exciting we move on to a new monarch and the coronation, and I think so important for the whole country to unite and uphold the value system that for 72 years the monarch gave us all.”

Advertisement

Her quotes echo the sentiment shared by the royal-in-law in another recent interview where she described the Queen as the ”biggest influence” of her life.

”The Queen was obviously the biggest influence; it was the privilege of my life to have her as my mother-in-law. She was the most extraordinary example of duty, loyalty and steadfastness both as head of state and as a private individual,” she shared with Hello!

”As I have said before, I will always be grateful that she stayed close with me even after my divorce. I miss her hugely.”

Prince Philip reportedly did not speak with or associate with Sarah for many years. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Despite her tumultuous marriage to the Queen’s third born, Prince Andrew, for a decade between 1986 and 1996, Sarah maintained a tight bond with the Sovereign, as well as her Consort, the late Prince Philip before he passed away in April 2021.

But it wasn’t always that way.

When asked if Philip was a wise man, Sarah told the Daily Mail ”yes, very wise.”

”You had to be on your best. If you asked a silly comment, you were certainly told it was a silly comment.”

Advertisement

Despite their often tumultuous relationship, Sarah has described her former father-in-law as a ”very wise man.” (Credit: Getty)

Sarah then went on to describe her former father-in-law as ”terrifying” and that she often ”lost all confidence” when conversing with him.

Despite this, Sarah fondly reflects on advice the Duke of Edinburgh once gave her.

”The Duke of Edinburgh used to say, ‘Remember Sarah, you’ve got to be electable but never elected.’ Nice. Yes. Resonates, right?”’

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use