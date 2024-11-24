Queen Mary’s a stage mum… meet Princess Isabella the popstar!

She’s second in line to the Danish throne, but Princess Isabella has some very un-royal plans for her future – namely, a career as a singer!



The 17-year-old princess, daughter of Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, loves soaking up the live music scene at local festivals with her friends, and now Danish singer Thor Farlov has spilled that Princess Isabella has a real talent for performing.



He should know, having asked her to join him on stage for a duet at her confirmation in 2022!

Princess popstar! Queen Mary’s daughter Isabella has a secret talent for singing and dancing (Image: Mega and Shutterstock)

“She did really well,” says Thor, adding that the Danish royals often attend his concerts.

Perhaps prepping for a popstar career (in a very Gen Z manner!), Princess Isabella’s also been spotted practising her singing and dancing routines on TikTok with her like-minded friends.

“Princess Isabella is all about singing, music and dancing,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

Danish singer Thor Farlov says Isabella is talented! (Image: Tik Tok)

“She’s torn about becoming the first real pop princess, but she does take her music skills very seriously and she’s been told that with the right training, she could move into opera.”

And while they’re no doubt proud of their daughter’s natural talent, it might still take some convincing to get parents Queen Mary and King Frederik’s blessing to pursue

a showbiz career.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out which career path her parents prefer, but she does have a lot of talent and it would be criminal to waste it,” the source adds.

Dancing Queen! The teenager’s Tik Tok’s have earned her plenty of fans! (Image: Tik Tok)

SHE’S ALREADY GOT FANS!

As for the Danish public’s reaction, it seems seeing the princess having fun with her creative side on social media has made her even more endearing!

“I think it’s cool that [she’s] more down-to-earth and lives life like everyone else,” one TikTok user commented on a video of Isabella singing with her friend.



