Queen Mary’s heartache: Fred gets flirty again!

Smiling from ear to ear, King Frederik was the picture of charm and grace as he wined and dined the Icelandic president Halla Tomasdottir, her husband Bjorn Skulason and the beautiful Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thordis Kolbrun Reykjord Gylfadottir, during a gala dinner held at the Christiansborg Palace in honour of the Icelandic state visit earlier this month.

Fred looked in great spirits as he toasted with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. (Credit: MEGA)

INSTANT CHEMISTRY

And while Fred, 56, looked in great spirits, raising a glass of champagne to toast the evening and leaning over to whisper into brunette beauty Thordis’ ear, a couple of seats over, his wife Queen Mary, 52, looked uncomfortable and, at times, even teary and upset.

At various points in the evening the Australian-born Queen was seen shooting furtive glances in her husband’s direction.

During one interaction caught on camera, Mary looked almost irritated as she leaned over the Icelandic President to talk to Fred.

A Danish source at the event tells Woman’s Day that Mary seemed unhappy from the beginning of the evening.

“The young Icelandic politician Thordis is very much Frederik’s type, so she must have kept Mary on edge that entire night,” our source reveals.

“I did notice when guests arrived at the Galla Taffel, that Mary looked quite upset and concerned when greeting them. I do wonder if things were already tense between Fred and Mary before she arrived.”

In stark contrast, Mary looked very tense. (Credit: MEGA)

MARRIAGE IN TURMOIL

It’s almost a year since Frederik’s headline-making private trip to Madrid with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. In late October last year, Frederik was photographed wining and dining with Genoveva and was seen entering her apartment at night and leaving the next morning. At the time, Queen Mary was in New York for United Nations Day.

Persistent rumours of marriage troubles have plagued the royal couple ever since and their frosty interactions have done little to dispel them.

“After the rumours with Genoveva Casanova there has been some sort of rough patch between Mary and Fred,” says our source. “It´s like they have been trying to put up a facade and behind the scenes have tried to cope with it, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

“I do think Mary has had it and is keeping a close eye on Frederik whenever possible –she’s with him in Germany at the moment.”

The Danish insider adds, “This latest round of flirting will have caused even more tension between them and whether it can be resolved remains to be seen.”

