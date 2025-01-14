Trying times predicted in 2025 for the Danish royals

They kicked off the year on a high, hosting the annual New Year’s Banquet at Christian VII’s Palace. But astrologer Louise Brundage has predicted “dark clouds” are afoot for Queen Mary, King Frederik and their family.

According to the Danish press, Louise has looked at the royal horoscopes for 2025 and believes Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday in April could be overshadowed by a dark time in the family.

“She sees some dark clouds around Isabella’s birthday. Especially in Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary’s horoscopes,” reports Her & Nu magazine. “Maybe there will be shocking news around that time.”

CHALLENGES

In fact, Louise predicts it will be a challenging year all round for Mary. “From March, new times call for new demands,” reports the publication.

“She may feel powerless, and she may need help from others, but she will take responsibility for making tough but loving choices.”

This month marks a year since Mary, 52, and Frederik, 56, took the throne after the shock abdication of Queen Margrethe, 84.

And the astrologer says it will be another important year workwise for the royals.

(Credit: Getty)

“In June new opportunities may arise,” but, Louise warns, “Mary thrives in her work and it gives her energy. However, she must be careful not to expect too much of herself. She must take care of herself. She must accept help from others and also from time to time withdraw to refuel her energy.”

When it comes to Mary’s love-life, the astrologer predicts she “will experience both trying times as well as beautiful moments in 2025”.

“From April to June she will have increased responsibility in her relations. And the choices she makes will leave a mark on her self-perception.”

Interesting times are also ahead for the royal couple’s children.

“In 2025 Christian may make some changes during the last three months,” claims Louise of their 19-year-old son. “He needs the freedom to also make decisions for himself.

(Credit: Getty)

In February and May, he may feel a burden of some kind and a need to take responsibility for himself.”

Healthwise, Louise claims “Christian does not feel in top shape. It does not mean he’s not in good health, he reacts naturally to a tough situation or a sense of responsibility,” she predicts of the teen.

Meanwhile, the publication sees a luxury gift in Princess Isabella’s future, to celebrate her milestone birthday.

“She will probably get a car for her 18th,” reports Her & Nu of the school student, who got her driver’s licence last year and can drive herself and her bodyguard to school every day. “Christian got a BMW X1.”

NEW CHAPTER

As for the king, Louise has talked about health, work, love and family in Frederik’s horoscope. “For example, love – the king has learned from previous years that honesty and authenticity are key elements,” reports Her & Nu.

“He may have some doubt in January and February and he may have to step out of his comfort zone and show vulnerability.”

