Queen Mary’s heartache for her son Christian

It’s the double-edged sword every mother faces as they watch their children grow into a life of their own.

On the one hand, there is joy in seeing your child become independent and forging their own path, and on the other, there is the constant worry about the challenges they may face and if you’ve prepared them for the dangers that could come their way.

Queen Mary of Denmark is no different.

Christian has swapped palace life for the military. (Credit: Mega)

Last week, Mary, 53, and her husband King Frederik were nowhere to be seen as their determined son Prince Christian, 19, pulled up alone in a blacked-out car for his first day in the military in the town of Slagelse.

It comes after the prince spent three months in Africa late last year, on a gap year of sorts.

CONSTANT WORRY

According to palace sources, Mary, like any mother, is worried about her son, as he has a history of partying and being led astray by his peers.

“Where Christian is now, there are strict rules and they have to sleep outdoors, exercise when tired and so on,” our Danish royal insider explains. “The prince won’t get special treatment and he will be yelled at for sure!

“But beside the weapons training and the harsh conditions, there will also be a chance for Christian to be partying and meeting girls.

Mary is understandably worried for her son. (Credit: Mega)

“Every Thursday they have quite a famous bar. It’s normal to drink there. It will also be easy to fall into bad habits.

“Mary will worry about which guys Christian will meet – hopefully he will not be influenced by the wrong boys!”

A SORDID PAST

“There was a case about the rape of a girl in the army at the same place,” our source adds. “There always will be boys in the military with no morals.”

Making matters worse for Mary, it seems her husband Fred, 56, doesn’t share her concerns. In fact, famously work-shy Fred enjoyed the army so much, he reportedly didn’t want to return to the palace.

“The military was Fred’s passion,” our source explains, adding that while Mary would like her son to focus on his royal duties after his four-month stint, Fred would be proud if his son decided to skip palace banquets and royal duties for a career in the armed forces.

“I’m sure he will tell Christian to go his own way and would be very proud of him if he chooses a career in the military as part of his future.”

