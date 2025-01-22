Diana, Princess of Wales, remains to this day one of the most fashionable royals of all time.

Though Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have certainly made their mark on royal style, Diana’s place in the fashion history books simply can’t be questioned.

She first stopped the world when she stepped out in her taffeta wedding dress with a cathedral train on the day of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Soon after, she made waves by embracing modern styles and new trends in ways royal ladies never had before.

And who can forget the first time they saw photos of Diana in her breathtaking “revenge dress” at a Vanity Fair party in 1994?

2023 marked the 25th anniversary since the ‘People’s Princess’ was suddenly killed in a devastating car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Her legacy of humanitarian work, charity efforts and compassion lives on today, and so too does her legacy of royal fashion.

To honour Diana, we are looking back at some of her most incredible style moments, from her first days as a royal, to her final days alive.

Scroll through to see Princess Diana’s most iconic and show-stopping fashion moments through the years.

