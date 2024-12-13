The British royals embrace the festive spirit with a grasp as firm as Santa’s on his reindeer reins.

From Christmas cards, parties, church, the Carol Service, and of course, the iconic Sandringham service, their schedules are jam-packed.

December also marks one of the most exciting times in the royal calendar for fashion as the Firm ring out the year with the chicest coats, boots, and hats.

Of course, Catherine, Princess of Wales’ style is impeccable 365 days a year, but we’d argue she delivers her most incredible looks during Christmas.

The royal mother-of-three is often photographed in classic festive colours like green, red, burgundy, and regularly dons a plaid piece to pay homage to British textiles.

Since the Princess of Wales married Prince William in 2011, she has stuck to the rules of royal wear, but within those parameters, she has been an expert at blending tradition with modernity.

As the royals kick off their 2024 Christmas, we look back at Kate’s most dashing looks.

