The British royals embrace the festive spirit with a grasp as firm as Santa’s on his reindeer reins.
From Christmas cards, parties, church, the Carol Service, and of course, the iconic Sandringham service, their schedules are jam-packed.
December also marks one of the most exciting times in the royal calendar for fashion as the Firm ring out the year with the chicest coats, boots, and hats.
Of course, Catherine, Princess of Wales’ style is impeccable 365 days a year, but we’d argue she delivers her most incredible looks during Christmas.
The royal mother-of-three is often photographed in classic festive colours like green, red, burgundy, and regularly dons a plaid piece to pay homage to British textiles.
Since the Princess of Wales married Prince William in 2011, she has stuck to the rules of royal wear, but within those parameters, she has been an expert at blending tradition with modernity.
As the royals kick off their 2024 Christmas, we look back at Kate’s most dashing looks.
01
Kate Middleton at the 2024 Carol Service
Kate stunned this year at her ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service. This year Kate wore a festive red coat, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (one of the Duchess’ favourite designers). The coat was styled with black suede boots and a black velvet bow.
Kate is not a stranger to a red coat moment and we can’t wait to see what else she wears for her Christmas festivities in 2024.
02
Kate Middleton on Christmas Day, 2024
Princess Kate opted for a monochromatic blue look Christmas Day, 2023. She wore a cobalt-blue Alexander McQueen coat with a matching hat and sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.
The family attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
03
“Together At Christmas” Carol Service, 2023
Kate wore an all-white ensemble for her “Together at Christmas” carol service in 2023. She stepped out wearing an ivory blouse with matching Holland Cooper high-waisted trousers, pumps and a Strathberry purse.
04
Kate Middleton on Christmas Day 2022
We all know Kate loves her Alexander McQueen, and the Duchess stunned again in her green coat for Christmas Day 2022. She accessorised with a matching fascinator, brown boots, gloves and gold earrings.
05
“Together At Christmas” Carol Service, 2022
Catherine stunned in this maroon dress and matching gloves combination at her annual Christmas Carol Service in 2022. The maroon wrap dress featured structured shoulders and two golden button buckles above the waist.
06
“Together At Christmas” Carol Service, 2021
Similar to her 2024 carol look, this red dress features a huge bow on the front. The coatdress followed Kate’s signature style, simple yet elegant, and again Kate wore her beautiful sapphire earrings.
07
Kate at Palladium Theatre, 2020
The year 2020 was a rather calm Christmas for the royals because of the pandemic, so it was thrilling to see Kate on the red carpet at Palladium Theatre in this navy dress.
08
Kate at Windsor Castle, 2020
In 2020, Kate wore this dramatic emerald coat with fur trim to thank volunteers and key workers at Windsor Castle. Her emerald green coat was designed by Catherine Walker, along with Ralph Lauren suede boots and an Alexander McQueen clutch.
09
Kate joins Family Action to mark new patronage, 2019
While we love when the Duchess is glammed up, we appreciate her choice to style green and red together to join Family Action to mark new patronage in 2019.
10
Christmas Day, 2019
For Christmas Day 2019, Kate wore this unique coat with green accessories. The Duchess wore a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat with a green fascinator to Christmas service in Norfolk.
11
Military Personnel Christmas party in 2019
Another show-stopping look! For a Christmas party she co-hosted with Prince William for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus, Kate looked both modern and traditional in her black button up top and midi paid skirt – very reminiscent of Alexander McQueen’s aesthetic.
12
Christmas Day, 2018
For Christmas Day 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped away from her more subdue colours to make a bold statement in this vibrant red coat styled with a burgundy hat, gloves, and purse.
13
Kate at the Magic Mums Christmas Party, 2017
While attending the Magic Mums Christmas party in 2017, Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, looked prim and proper in this tweed dress.
14
Kate at the Christmas Day Sandringham service, 2017
Arguably one of her most fashionable Christmas outfits to date, Kate looked like a British rose in this plaid dress coat with black stockings and her fabulous fur hat. She wore this outfit to the Christmas Day Sandringham church service in 2017.
15
Christmas Day, 2016
On Christmas Day 2016, the Cambridges spent time with the Middletons in Bucklebury. Kate looked impeccable in this deep burgundy and fur-trimmed coat, which matched Princess Charlotte’s stockings.
16
Christmas Day service, 2015
Catherine wore this deep green and matching green fascinator combo with her trusty boots for the 2015 Sandringham Christmas Day service.
17
Sandringham Christmas, 2013
Hand in hand with Prince William, the Duchess opted for a blue and green plaid coat styled with striking heeled boots to attend Sandringham in 2013.
.