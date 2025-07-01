She was a mother, mentor, fashion icon, humanitarian, philanthropist and of course the People’s Princess – she was Diana, Princess of Wales.
On July 1st, 2024, the beloved icon would have been celebrating her 63rd birthday. And if she were here, we imagine she’d be playing with her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and even Archie and sweet Lilibet, no matter where in the world they (or indeed she!) happened to be.
It’s been over two decades since the Princess of Wales tragically died in Paris after a car crash at just 36, but her honour burns bright in her sons William and Harry.
In celebration of her birthday, we look back at some of the wonderful moments in her life.
Scroll through and celebrate the life and legacy of the People’s Princess.
The beauty that is Princess Diana would have celebrated her 63rd birthday on July 1st, 2024.
She danced into our lives and hearts! Who could forget when she took to the stage with John Travolta in 1985 at the White House.
Diana was born on the 1st July in 1961. She once said, “I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but that’s the way I am.”
The charming Brit was born into the Spencer lineage which boasted strong British ties and royal ancestry.
She captured Prince Charles’ eye and the pair married in a grand ceremony in 1981.
Overnight Lady Diana Spencer became a world famous when she was 20 years old.
They celebrated their marriage and honeymoon on board the Royal Yacht Britannia.
At first, the royal couple looked to be in love.
Soon after tying the knot, Diana and Charles welcomed their first son, Prince William on June 21, 1982. An adviser from Lindo Wing revealed that Diana gave birth to William standing up!
We see so much of Prince George in his dad, William.
Diana and Charles take in the beauty of Uluru in the 1980s.
Young William was the apple of his mother’s eye. “Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children,” Diana revealed.
He was followed by his younger brother, Prince Harry, who was born in 1984.
Diana was an especially hands-on parent. She once mused, “I touch people. I think everyone needs that. Placing a hand on a friend’s face means making contact.”
Diana giggles as she helps Harry down the stairs of the plane.
Diana’s boys never felt unloved. “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that.”
The royal mum was adamant that for her, “Family is the most important thing in the world.”
The mum-of-two knew how to handle her boys (even when they were bored).
Young Wills captures his mum’s attention.
She was their biggest supporter.
Cuddles from mummy.
Diana, Harry and Will always had a blast together.
Cheeky Harry makes Di chuckle, while big brother, Will seems less impressed.
Diana was renowned for her aid word. The Princess was a humanitarian and philanthropist. “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life – a kind of destiny. Whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”
Fun mum! Di knew how to be a big kid.
The Princess was also a fashion luminary. Dubbed the “Elvis” dress, this 1989 outfit became legendary.
The belle of the ball: Di captured our breath in this cloud-soft blue gown in 1987 as she attended Cannes Film Festival with Charles.
Diana was a chameleon of beauty.
Diana really came into her sense of style, oozing confidence and sex appeal that can’t be taught.
She was an elegant woman who adored her children and instilled the very best in them.
The People’s Princess was one in a million… She will forever live on in her beautiful family and our hearts.