All of Princess Catherine’s quiet hair colour transformations over the years

New season, new hair.
Charlotte Knoke Senior Journalist
Catherine, Princess of Wales‘ hair is a celebrity in its own right.

With her bouncy ponytails, her iconic blowouts and glamorous up-dos, you’ll be hard pressed to find a person who wouldn’t give up a lot to have hair like Kate Middleton’s.

Over the years, Catherine has stuck to her brunettes roots, but she has also switched up her look slightly with various highlights, tones, styles and colours.

Below, we’re taking a look back at her hair colour transformation.

kate middleton hair colour 2025
(Credit: Getty)

2025

April

In an April 2025 visit to the Isle of Mull, Princess Catherine debuted a new hair colour transformation.

She opted for a lighter bronde colour with a honey-brown hue.

(Credit: Getty)

2025

February

Earlier in the year, Kate’s hair was much darker with warm highlights throughout.

(Credit: Getty)

2020

October

In October 2020, Princess Catherine not only chopped her hair to a much shorter length, she also lightened her locks with a few honey highlights.

(Credit: Getty)

2020

March

On a trip to Ireland in March 2020, Kate Middleton debuted her darker shoulder-length hair and bangs.

(Credit: Getty)

2019

September

Catherine nearly stole the show on Princess Charlotte’s first day of school when she debuted her blonder tresses.

Two months prior a source told People that Kate had been undergoing a style overhaul, as “Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it worked!”

(Credit: Getty)

2018

January

The year prior, she opted for a richer chocolate brown colour.

(Credit: Getty)

2015

December

Kate debuted a shorter and darker lob hairstyle In December 2015, which her long-time hairdresser Richard Ward told People was “a practical style and a great option for a mom who has had long hair, who has a busy life and is short on time. It’s slightly more sophisticated but with all the benefits of long hair.”

(Credit: Getty)

2013

August

Princess Catherine truly is no stranger to mixing things up, and in 2013 she debuted her warm, light and bright tresses.

(Credit: Getty)

2011

April

The Princess of Wales’ iconic dark brown locks were on display on her wedding day in 2011.

Charlotte Knoke
Senior Journalist Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

