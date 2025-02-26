Ever asked yourself what products Catherine, Princess of Wales keeps in her beauty line-up to achieve such flawless skin? Or what hair products she uses to maintain her glossy brunette hair?
From her day-to-day favourites to the makeup she used for her wedding day, we reveal what’s rumoured to be inside Princess Catherine’s beauty bag.
In 2019, Kate Middleton was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis tournament applying this glossy Clarins lip balm.
The revelation was no less glorious when we discovered the product is not only readily available, but it’s also not too expensive.
Royal worthy lips will set you back just $45, it seems – oh and Kate uses the rose shimmer variation, FYI.
Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
$41.99 (usually $49.95) at Chemist Warehouse
Two words: complexion perfection.
According to Princess Catherine’s dermatologist, the royal loves slather Trilogy Rosehip Oil on her skin – and it has been her go-to skincare product for the past 15 years.
Pressed from the fruit of the rose plant, the genius oil is full of essential fatty acids (for hydrating and skin plumping) and vitamin A (for anti-ageing), vitamin C (for brightening) and vitamin E (for moisturising and smoothing). With that combination, it’s no wonder the Princess’ skin is so radiant.
Kate is constantly tressed to impress and, as reported by PopSugar, it’s down to this Kerastase Bain Satin 2 along with the matching conditioner and hair masks.
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel
$119.99 at Amazon
The Princess of Wales and the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, have a lot in common: they’re both powerful, beautiful and look fresh thanks to this anti-wrinkle gel.
“Michelle Obama has been using this organic botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton,” the former First Lady’s make-up artist, Carl Ray, told Celebrities Style, adding that the product is “unbelievable for erasing wrinkles.”
Essie Nail Colour Allure
$15.99 at Priceline
Catherine is a true natural beauty – and she has a manicure regimen to match.
While she is predisposed to a “60-minute royal manicure”, her manicurist, Marina Sandoval, used Essie‘s Nail Lacquer in Allure back in 2011.
Karin Herzog Skincare
from $104.83 at Amazon
Kate is said to swear by Karin Herzog‘s Oxygen Face Cream, Mild Scrub and Professional Cleanser, having used this Swiss beauty range for years.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser
$150.42 at Amazon
It’s said that Her Royal Highness calls on Laura Mercier‘s Tinted Moisturiser for a natural, unblemished finish.
Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact
$93.00 at Myer
While sources have said she gets a weekly St. Tropez spray tan, during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, Kate opted for Bobbi Brown‘s Bronze Shimmer Brick to give her cheeks that all-year-round summer glow.
Having been rumoured to have done her own make-up on her wedding day using Bobbi Brown products, it’s no surprise this Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eyeliner is Kate’s go-to.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
$95 at MECCA
According to sources, Princess Catherine credits her shimmery neutral lids to Urban Decay‘s eyeshadow palettes.
Catherine’s beauty routine includes cleansing with a soft cotton face washer which, according to her makeup artist Arabella Preston, is the secret to gently exfoliating skin while properly removing makeup and dirt.
Use with an oil cleanser for a deeper clean, without stripping your skin.