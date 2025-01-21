Rocketman singer, Elton John and his filmmaker husband, David Furnish have quite the love story.

Advertisement

The pair have been together for over three decades, and now live a life in Windsor with their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

What started as an instant attraction ended with wedding bells and children.

We have put together everything you need to know about the duo.

HOW DID ELTON JOHN AND DAVID FURNISH MEET?

Elton and David in 1996. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The pair first met at a dinner party thrown by a mutual friend in 1993.

Elton had started his new life in sobriety and spoke to Parade about the dinner party in 2010, “I rang up a friend in London and said, ‘Could you please rattle some new people together for dinner here Saturday?’”

David had been reluctant to attend, but Elton said their attraction was almost instant.

A date was scheduled for the next day and the rest is of course history.

Advertisement

WHEN DID ELTON JOHN AND DAVID FURNISH GET MARRIED?

Elton and David’s civil ceremony in 2005. (Credit: Getty)

Elton proposed in 2005 at a dinner party with their family and close friends at their home in Old Windsor.

The pair registered their civil partnership at Windsor Guildhall government services.

Later in 2014, on the 9th anniversary of their civil partnership, they were officially married at their Windsor estate in Berkshire.

Advertisement

Ahead of the big day, a photo was shared of their two sons, saying, “Our little ring bearers are fast asleep, and their shoes are polished and ready for tomorrow’s celebration.”

DOES ELTON JOHN HAVE CHILDREN?

Elton and David with their two sons in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

The pair welcomed their first son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John in 2010 via surrogate.

Three years later, via the same surrogate, the couple welcomed Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John to their beautiful family.

Advertisement

In an interview with HELLO! the singer shared, “I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy, and I came to fatherhood late in the day, but it’s been one of the miracles of my life.”

13-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Elijah have lived quite a private life, with the boys only appearing at some events with their dads.

WHO IS DAVID FURNISH?

King Charles with Elton and David at the Royal Variety Performance in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

David is a Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive. He worked for the agency Ogilvy & Mather and also pursued a career in journalism, writing for GQ and Tatler.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old now serves on the board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and is a co-executive with his husband of the long-running film company, Rocket Pictures.

He directed the 1997 documentary Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras and co-produced the 2019 biopic Rocketman.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use