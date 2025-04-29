Meghan Markle has revealed the special “love language gift” she plans to gift her children, Archie and Lilibet, when they get older.

In a new podcast, Meghan told IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima that she was inspired by one of her friends who set up “secret emails” for her kids to send them photos and letters.

“I thought it was such a great time capsule to create for them,” the Duchess of Sussex shared, “and so I created for the kids these email addresses that I will give them at some point.

“Before I go to bed, every night, I email them,” she added, explaining these emails contain pictures “you’re not going to frame”, report cards, and memories from their childhood.

Meghan said she hopes that when Archie and Lili open these emails, “maybe when they’re 16, maybe when they’re 18, they will feel ‘she has loved us so much'”.

Meghan gardening with Lilibet and Archie. (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan’s new comments come after her mini tour of Nigeria in May 2024, where she opened up about how much she “loves” being a mother as well as how she balances her work and family life with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.

On a tour in celebration of the anniversary of the Invictus Games, Meghan made some sweet comments about motherhood, and revealed some rare information about her children whom she is notoriously private about.

The pair’s final day in Nigeria was on Mother’s Day, and the Duchess wrapped up the trip saying, “I am very, very grateful, I am very humbled, and today is Mother’s Day. So it feels appropriate, but though of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, but it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family,” she stated, referring to her young children and her Nigerian heritage.

During the tour, Meghan co-hosted a Women in Leadership event in Nigeria which aimed to highlight the importance of female leadership and empowerment in driving global positive change.

At the event, the topic of how women juggle motherhood with their careers was raised and Meghan was asked for advice. She sincerely replied, “I love being a mum, I love being a mum.

“When I was on season one of Suits, so that was a long time ago. […] And Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal, was a huge mentor, remains a huge mentor to me.

“And I asked her that exact question. I said, ‘How do you find the balance?’ And she said, ‘You don’t, you’ll never find the balance.'”

Meghan at the Women in Leadership event in Nigeria. (Credit: Getty)

“And this was before I was married, before I had children, before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist,” Meghan continued.

“And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, ‘Well how can you be so successful?’ And she’s a mother as well and [she] says that you’ll never find the balance. What does life feel like if it’s imbalanced?'”

Meghan added, “What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seemed balanced ten years ago is going to shift.”

“I love being a mum”. (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry have largely kept Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight, with the public only given rare glimpses into the young royals’ lives.

But at the event, the Duchess revealed some adorable details about their children’s personalities.

“Being a mum has always been a dream of mine. And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children.”

The Sussexes’ 2021 Christmas card photo. (Credit: Alexi Lubomirksi)

Earlier in the tour, both Meghan and Harry made a visit to Lightway Academy and met with young students. At the school, the Sussexes gave some rare insight into their children’s hobbies.

“Is singing and dancing your favourite class?” Harry reportedly asked one student after they danced. Meghan added, “That’s Lili’s favourite class. Maybe it’s all the jumping around.”

Later, the couple went to a science and mathematics class when Prince Harry asked the students “Who enjoys electronics?”. Meghan then revealed that Archie is also a fan of construction.

Prince Harry with a young Archie. (Credit: Netflix)

To finish off their trip to Lightway Academy, the Duchess told a touching story about her daughter Lilibet.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three,” Meghan began.

“And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [said], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’ Oh, now she was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way.

“And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

A rare photo of Lilibet. (Credit: Misan Harriman)

On a later tour of Colombia, Meghan made more sweet comments about her daughter in particular, proudly revealing that Lilibet had “found her voice.”

“Lilibet has found her voice, and we are so proud of that. Because that is how we create the conditions in which there is a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that’s what they are going to do,” the Duchess shared.

These rare comments and insights into the Sussexes’ lives give royal fans an idea of what Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet get up to and what they enjoy in their day-to-day lives while living in California and away from the public eye.

