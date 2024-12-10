Sister to sister: Inside Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s incredibly close relationship

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been inseparable for decades.

During royal events the daughters of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are always spotted side-by-side, but what’s Beatrice and Eugenie’s relationship really like?

Do they share clothes, do they bicker and argue, or do the sisters get along famously?

We take a look at Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s relationship.

The sisters are always first to celebrate the other’s birthday! (Credit: Instagram)

They may be known for their memorable outfits and even more unforgettable hats, but there is a lot more to this sisterly relationship.

Now that both are proud parents, there’s no doubt the sisters support one another more than ever.

Princess Eugenie spoke about their friendship in more depth on the White Wine Question Time podcast in October 2023.

“She’s annoying when she wants to be and I’m really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends.”

She continued by explaining how much she looks up to her sister, “She’s a great mum, I always ring her for nearly everything… ‘What do I do about this? What do I do about that?’ Same goes for my mum – literally, constant.”

From their special nickname for each other to living together, this is what you need to know – and may not know – about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s relationship.

WHO IS OLDER PRINCESS BEATRICE OR EUGENIE?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the daughters of The Queen’s second son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Beatrice (born 8 August 1988), is the eldest of the two sisters, Eugenie (born 23 March 1990). The sisters are only 21 months apart.

Throwback! Princess Eugenie celebrated her mum with this adorable picture, “Happy Mother’s Day to my legend of a mother.” (Credit: Instagram)

WHERE DO BEATRICE AND EUGENIE LIVE?

Before Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved in together, the sisters lived together in a four-bedroom apartment at St James’s Palace.

Beatrice still lives at the St James’s Palace property in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter, Sienna.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Eugenie and Jack split their time between Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – which is still technically Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s UK residence – and Portugal due to Jack’s new job with property tycoon Mike Meldman, one of George Clooney’s business partners.

Sisters and roommates! (Credit: Getty)

WHY ARE BEATRICE AND EUGENIE PRINCESSES?

The sister duo are nieces to King Charles III as their father is Prince Andrew, the younger brother of the King.

In 2008, just before her 18th birthday, Eugenie gave her first media interview to The Telegraph, where she explained how she and her sister have very different personalities, yet they’re differences make them a closer pair.

“We get on fantastically well, perhaps because we do and think different things,” the Princess said.

“I am definitely not as polite as Beatrice, I have to say. I tell it as it is. I am shyer at first. Like, at a party I will say to Beatrice as we go in, ‘Oh, you go first.’

“But then, when we’re actually in, I am much louder and she is far more polite and solicitous.”

Mum-of-one Eugenie has also been quoted saying, “I do have an occasional temper – I sort of inherited my dad’s short fuse.”

They may look similar, but the sisters say on the inside, they’re opposites! (Credit: Instagram)

BEATRICE AND EUGENIE FASHION

As well as different personalities, the royal sisters also have opposite tastes in style.

According to Eugenie, she’s a little more low-key, while older sister Beatrice is a fan of the glitz and the glam.

“Beatrice loves her glamorous dresses and her hair being curly or big – like Mummy’s – and I hate volume. I like my hair to be sort of flat.

“I like just throwing on a pair of jeans and generally being more understated. She is more ‘Let’s do the glamour.’ We’re chalk and cheese,” Eugenie said.

They may be “chalk and cheese”, but they bond over their differences. (Credit: Getty)

They sometimes fight and argue …over clothes!

“It’s quite funny how, like most sisters, we sometimes fight about clothes. I always take her clothes back to school, for instance, which she hates.

“We had a screaming argument over a pair of Converse trainers that I took back, which she said were hers and I said were mine,” Princess Eugenie told The Telegraph.

“And in the end I realised they were hers when I found mine behind the door. Like all sisters, we have silly arguments about unimportant stuff, but we do love each other to death.”

Eugenie says they fight over clothes. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT DO BEATRICE AND EUGENIE DO FOR WORK?

Unlike some of the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie don’t do official royal work and therefore aren’t paid by the taxpayer.

Instead, the girls have real-life jobs just like the rest of us!

Eugenie is a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, while Beatrice has a job at US technology firm Afiniti as an outsourcing strategist.

They’re also big philanthropists – Beatrice co-founded Big Change in 2012 which supports young people whilst Eugenie launched The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 which raises awareness of modern slavery.

Cutest family photo with a very excited Eugenie! (Credit: Instagram)

WHAT IS PRINCESS EUGENIE AND BEATRICE’S RELATIONSHIP LIKE?

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have a close bond with each other and also their mother. The trio even have a cute nickname for themselves; Tripod.

“What can’t I live without? My family. That sounds cheesy, but I really can’t,” Eugenie revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2006.

“Especially my mum. I wouldn’t be able to make tough decisions without her. And my sister.”

“My mum always says that we’re the only ones who know exactly what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

After the media mocked Beatrice for the outfit she wore to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, Eugenie stepped in to support her sister.

“There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset,” Eugenie told Vogue UK.

“We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”

After Beatrice was mocked for her royal wedding look, her sister was there to support her. (Credit: Getty)

BEATRICE AND EUGENIE’S WEDDINGS

In October 2018, Beatrice was her sister’s maid of honour when she wed Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. Dressed in an elegant royal blue frock, Beatrice read a touching passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby, which described Jay Gatsby’s enigmatic smile.

Advertisement

Two years later, Eugenie stepped up to the plate when it was her sister’s turn to tie the knot.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” Eugenie penned on social media shortly after news of her older sister’s engagement was announced.

Princess Beatrice wed Count Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a top-secret wedding on Friday, July 17 2020, at Windsor Castle in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair tied the knot in a low-key ceremony after they were forced to cancel their original wedding date of May 29.

Princess Beatrice had a starring role on her sister’s 2018 wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

DO BEATRICE AND EUGENIE HAVE CHILDREN?

The royal sisters welcomed their children just over seven months apart, meaning their kids are likely to grow up together – too sweet!

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank introduced their son, August Philip Hawke, to the world in early 2021 following his birth on February 9.

She took to social media again just days after Beatrice gave birth on September 18, penning a heartfelt message to her sister.

Princess Eugenie celebrated her sister’s birthday on Instagram, “Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea 🐝 Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ” (Credit: Instagram)

“Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you,” she wrote.

“We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

PRINCESS EUGENIE AND PRINCESS BEATRICE’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THEIR COUSINS

The Princesses had a very different upbringing to cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. Whilst the boys were navigating loss after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, the girls had a very different experience.

Royal author, Ingrid Seward told People, “Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives.”

The girls have since remained close with their cousins, attending both royal weddings in 2011 and 2018.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018, but Princess Beatrice had a small intimate ceremony where her cousins wished her the best from abroad.

