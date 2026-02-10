Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Epstein scandal with bombshell statement

Buckingham Palace has issued a bombshell statement declaring King Charles is ready to cooperate with police as fresh allegations emerge linking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Jeffrey Epstein.

The dramatic intervention comes after Thames Valley Police confirmed it is assessing a complaint alleging the former Duke of York shared confidential government documents with the convicted sex offender while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

In a rare statement released on 10 February, the Palace said the King had taken “unprecedented actions” in response to allegations surrounding Andrew’s conduct.

“While the specific claims are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the statement said.

“Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies remain with the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

The claims surfaced following the release of a new batch of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. Documents show that in November 2010, reports from Andrew’s official trade visits to Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam and China were emailed to him by his aide – and forwarded to Epstein just minutes later.

The files also suggest Andrew discussed confidential investment opportunities in Afghanistan with Epstein, who had already been convicted of sex crimes at the time. Trade envoys are required to keep such information strictly confidential.

Anti-monarchist group Republic has since lodged a formal complaint, prompting Thames Valley Police to assess the allegations.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information,” a police spokesman said.

Senior royals have moved to distance themselves from the scandal. The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply concerned” by the continuing revelations and that their thoughts remain with victims.

Andrew, who has long denied any wrongdoing, has previously been accused of having sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 while she was being trafficked by Epstein – claims he vehemently denies.

Fresh allegations released in the Epstein files claim a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew on royal property, which he also denies.

As pressure mounts and police assess the claims, the Palace’s statement marks one of the strongest signals yet that King Charles is prepared to cooperate fully with any investigation.

