Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir is set to be released later this year

Virginia Giuffre’s memoir will be published later this year.

The Australian woman, who ended her own life at 41 earlier this year, alleged that she was sex trafficked to Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 16; although Prince Andrew denied these allegations.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell and his cause of death was concluded to be suicide. In 2022, Virginia reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew after she sued him for sexual assault.

Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, is set to be released in October. Virginia had been working on the book with journalist Amy Wallace before her death and had already produced a 400-page manuscript.

A statement from the publisher announcing the book’s upcoming release includes an email from Virginia to Amy stating that it was her “heartfelt wish” for the book to be published no matter the circumstances.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email reads.

“It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness.”

Virginia was hospitalised at the end of March after an accident at her property in Western Australia and she sent the email to Amy on April 1.

On April 25, she ended her own life at her WA property.

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote in the email.

In the statement, the publisher Knopf said the book contains “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew, about whom she speaks publicly for the first time since their out-of-court settlement in 2022”.

Knopf publisher and editor-in-chief Jordan Pavlin also called Nobody’s Girl a “raw and shocking” journey and “the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free”.

Virginia’s family announced her passing in April.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away (on Friday night) at her farm in Western Australia,” they said in a statement at the time.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

“She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

