PHIL DAMPIER OPINION: Prince Andrew and Fergie “are cornered” and “terrified of what’s coming next” as Prince William orders King to “boot them out”  

I’m running out of nails to put in the coffins of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Just when you think things can’t get any worse — they do!

The revelation that Fergie called convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein a “supreme friend” in a letter long after he had been convicted of sex offences has finished her charity career and possibly ended any future involvement with the royal family.

In a devastating domino effect, at least SEVEN charities dropped Fergie as a patron, including cancer organisations which had praised her own bravery fighting the disease.

And there are calls for both Andrew and Fergie to be banned from even private family gatherings like Christmas.

The former couple recently attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral together. (Credit: Getty)

Sadly, the profligate pair are victims of their own greed.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York told me recently that he believes Sarah continued to see Epstein for TWO YEARS after his prosecution.

And that she accepted gifts of up to $AU4 million to help settle her debts rather than the few thousand she claimed.

The fear is much more will come out, both in Epstein emails and the imminent posthumous book of Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide years after she claimed she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old, though Prince Andrew denies the accusations.

The long ago divorced odd couple, who still live under the same roof at Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, are cornered and doubtless terrified of what’s coming next.

Fergie will struggle to earn money with sponsors likely to back off, and she has used up her last comeback.

But their antics have also driven another wedge between Prince William and his father.

William’s attitude to Andrew was obvious when he ignored his small talk at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

Prince Andrew and Fergie live at Royal Lodge, a $57 million mansion on the grounds of Windsor. (Credit: Shutterstock)

If he had his way, Andrew — who he thought rude to Kate when he first dated her — would be banished, along with his wayward brother Prince Harry.

But the King, a more forgiving and gentle soul, has tried to see the good in the Yorks and invited them to family events, with insiders saying they at least haven’t dished out dirt like Harry and Meghan.

The King even asked Fergie to join him at a cancer charity reception in Buckingham Palace in May.

But he may now be forced to change tack and boot his brother and ex-wife out of their home, admitting William was right all along.

I can see the Yorks moving abroad as a solution to their long term problems, starting a new life in the Middle East or perhaps Portugal, where Eugenie lives.

The late Queen said Fergie was a good mother and I can’t help feeling sorry for Bea and Eugenie, who seem popular and well balanced individuals with husbands and kids.

Perhaps they will be Andy and Fergie’s only legacy of any value.

