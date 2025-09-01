Where do the British Royal Family actually live? See inside their many homes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the move!

Advertisement

By the end of the year, the Duke and Duchess of Wales will be living in a new home, as they make the move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge.

Here’s everything you need to know about William and Kate’s residences and where the rest of the royal family lives.

Clarence House. (Credit: Getty)

KING CHARLES AND QUEEN CAMILLA

King Charles and Queen Camilla spend the majority of their time at Clarence House in London.

Advertisement

The house belonged to the Queen Mother before her death and it was originally built in 1825. Charles completed some renovations before he and Camilla moved in shortly after their wedding in 2005.

The royal couple also spend a lot of time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, which King Charles bought in 1980.

Highgrove House. (Credit: Getty)

Forest Lodge. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into Forest Lodge, within Windsor Great Park, later this year.

The couple plan to make the house their “forever home” just as King Charles and Queen Camilla did with Clarence House.

“William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace,” Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told HELLO!.

“He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn’t spent much time there. The Queen and Prince Philip were devastated when they had to move out of Clarence House; Winston Churchill told them that the Queen had to live in a palace.

Advertisement

“But that was then, and this is now. Maybe Buckingham Palace will open to the public all year round, rather than only in the summer, and they will use Windsor Castle for banquets.”

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are currently residing at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor that was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide.

Adelaide Cottage. (Credit: Shuttershock)

They also have a 20-room, four-story apartment in Kensington Palace for official entertaining purposes and a 10-bedroom home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk called Anmer Hall.

Advertisement

Gatcombe Park. (Credit: Getty)

PRINCESS ANNE

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence live at Gatcombe Park, a country estate between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, England. Their daughter, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall and their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas also reside on the estate.

The home was originally built in the 1770s and it was rebuilt in 1820. In 1976, Queen Elizabeth bought the 700-acre property for her daughter Princess Anne and Anne’s then-husband Captain Mark Phillips.

When she moved in, Princess Anne took over running of the farm on the property.

Advertisement

“It’s really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this,” she told BBC‘s Countryfile show in 2014. “Being able to take on a place like this—for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here.”

When the pair divorced in 1992, Mark move into Aston Farm, where the Tindalls live now.

Royal Lodge. (Credit: Shuttershock)

PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON

Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge, a $57 million mansion on the grounds of Windsor, wth his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Advertisement

King Charles’ brother and his wife continued to live in the Georgian mansion after they divorced in 1992, so that could raise their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, there.

The Queen mother lived in the residence until her death in 2002 and before that it was used as a hunting lodge and a retreat for the family. After the Queen Mother died, the residence was renovated and Prince Andrew took out a long lease on the property.

Bagshot Park. (Credit: Getty)

PRINCE EDWARD AND DUCHESS SOPHIE

Prince Edward, the youngest of late Queen Elizabeth II’s sons, and Duchess Sophie live at Bagshot Park in Surrey, alongside their son James, Earl of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Advertisement

Set within 51 acres of land, the mansion is rumoured to boost 120 rooms ever since it was rebuilt in 1879.

In 2023, the family extended their lease on the property for another 150 years.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.