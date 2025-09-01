Where do the British Royal Family actually live? See inside their many homes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the move!
By the end of the year, the Duke and Duchess of Wales will be living in a new home, as they make the move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge.
Here’s everything you need to know about William and Kate’s residences and where the rest of the royal family lives.
KING CHARLES AND QUEEN CAMILLA
King Charles and Queen Camilla spend the majority of their time at Clarence House in London.
The house belonged to the Queen Mother before her death and it was originally built in 1825. Charles completed some renovations before he and Camilla moved in shortly after their wedding in 2005.
The royal couple also spend a lot of time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, which King Charles bought in 1980.
PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into Forest Lodge, within Windsor Great Park, later this year.
The couple plan to make the house their “forever home” just as King Charles and Queen Camilla did with Clarence House.
“William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace,” Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told HELLO!.
“He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn’t spent much time there. The Queen and Prince Philip were devastated when they had to move out of Clarence House; Winston Churchill told them that the Queen had to live in a palace.
“But that was then, and this is now. Maybe Buckingham Palace will open to the public all year round, rather than only in the summer, and they will use Windsor Castle for banquets.”
Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children are currently residing at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor that was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide.
They also have a 20-room, four-story apartment in Kensington Palace for official entertaining purposes and a 10-bedroom home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk called Anmer Hall.
PRINCESS ANNE
Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence live at Gatcombe Park, a country estate between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, England. Their daughter, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall and their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas also reside on the estate.
The home was originally built in the 1770s and it was rebuilt in 1820. In 1976, Queen Elizabeth bought the 700-acre property for her daughter Princess Anne and Anne’s then-husband Captain Mark Phillips.
When she moved in, Princess Anne took over running of the farm on the property.
“It’s really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this,” she told BBC‘s Countryfile show in 2014. “Being able to take on a place like this—for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here.”
When the pair divorced in 1992, Mark move into Aston Farm, where the Tindalls live now.
PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON
Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge, a $57 million mansion on the grounds of Windsor, wth his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
King Charles’ brother and his wife continued to live in the Georgian mansion after they divorced in 1992, so that could raise their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, there.
The Queen mother lived in the residence until her death in 2002 and before that it was used as a hunting lodge and a retreat for the family. After the Queen Mother died, the residence was renovated and Prince Andrew took out a long lease on the property.
PRINCE EDWARD AND DUCHESS SOPHIE
Prince Edward, the youngest of late Queen Elizabeth II’s sons, and Duchess Sophie live at Bagshot Park in Surrey, alongside their son James, Earl of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.
Set within 51 acres of land, the mansion is rumoured to boost 120 rooms ever since it was rebuilt in 1879.
In 2023, the family extended their lease on the property for another 150 years.