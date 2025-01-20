All about Zara & Mike Tindall’s adorable three children

As members of the British royal family, Zara and Mike Tindall are no strangers to living in the public eye.

But despite their unique lifestyle, they’ve done everything they can to ensure their three children have a relatively normal upbringing.

Zara and Mike with their two daughters. (Image: Getty)

When Zara Phillips, 43, met Mike Tindall, 45, in a chance encounter during separate trips to Australia in 2003, no one could have predicted the beautiful love story that would ensue between the pair.

After their first meeting, Zara and Mike quickly became inseparable, and they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in July 2011.

Since then, they’ve gone on to welcome three children together: Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip.

Like their mother, the Tindall kids don’t have royal titles, to ensure they experience as normal a childhood as possible.

“I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” Princess Anne told Vanity Fair in 2020. “So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

Here’s everything to know about Zara and Mike Tindall’s adorable three children.

Mia Tindall attending the New Year’s Day Race in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Zara and Mike’s eldest child, Mia Grace Tindall, was born on 17 January 2014, and she’s currently 22nd in line to the British throne.

“Thanks so much for all your kind messages,” Mike tweeted following the birth of Mia.

“Definitely the best day of my life today, so happy.! The girls are both doing great!”

Mia in 2023. (Image: Getty)

Now 11 years old, Mia has been spotted at an array of royal engagements alongside her parents.

In 2018, she also acted as a bridesmaid in Princess Eugenie’s wedding to now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Her appearance at the annual royal Christmas Day service in Sandringham in 2023 saw her alongside her cousin Prince Charlotte and holding the hand of Prince Louis.

Lena in 2023. (Image: Getty)

The Tindall’s next child was another daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, who was born on 18 June 2018, and her middle name is an homage to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

At the time of Lena’s arrival, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “Mrs. Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June. Mr. Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.”

Soon after the now-six-year-old’s birth, Mike spoke to PEOPLE about what life was like with two children.

“It’s been brilliant so far,” he said. “So far, so good. I can’t complain. [Lena] eats, sleeps.”

Like her older sister, Lena has also appeared at many royal events over the course of her life, and has even become known for her fashion and style, making headlines after she wore one of her older cousins’ old coats.

Little Lucas enjoying an ice cream cone! (Image: Getty)

Zara and Mike’s third and final child, Lucas Philip Tindall, was born on 21 March 2021. His middle name was given in tribute to his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip.

Unlike his older sisters, Lucas’ birth came rather suddenly and unexpectedly, and he arrived into the world in the family home’s bathroom!

“A little baby boy arrived at my house!” Mike said on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The former rugby star said they realised they wouldn’t have time to make it to the hospital, and they quickly had to prepare themselves for an at-home birth.

Luckily, the midwife was just around the corner and made it in time for the safe delivery of little Lucas.

Even though he is just three years old, royal spectators are already drawing similarities between the youngest Tindall and his namesake, Prince Philip.

His bright blonde hair is extremely similar to that of a young Philip, which can be seen in many official photographs of the royal from his childhood.

Zara and Mike are extremely loving and doting parents and are always so proud of their children, gushing over them whenever they get the chance.

As sportspeople themselves, the Tindalls have also spoken about their desire to get their kids involved in sports in any way they can.

“Whether it’s learning how to be a team member or determination. It has given me and Zara so much that we want to expose them to as many sports as we can,” Mike told HELLO!.

He added that at the moment, the children are enjoying “a mixture of rugby, hockey, swimming, and gymnastics.”

