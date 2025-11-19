Stripped of titles but not comfort: All the privileges Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will have while in exile at Sandringham

NEED TO KNOW Andrew will move to Sandringham , living in secluded but comfortable “cushioned isolation.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have been stripped of his titles and evicted from his residence at Royal Lodge, but his life in exile won’t be as dire as one might think.

In fact, royal expert John McDermott claims Andrew will live in a state of “cushioned” isolation – far from the public eye yet surrounded by many of the comforts he has always known.

“I think some people picture him living in a cave somewhere,” John told GB News. “The reality is more nuanced. His public life is gone, his world has shrunk dramatically, but he’ll still be living on an estate and has access to comfort.”

LIFE ON A PRIVATE ROYAL ESTATE

Andrew is expected to move to King Charles’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a large property typically used for royal holidays.

Although this move signals his removal from public duties, it still places him in a secluded, secure, and very comfortable setting – Sandringham has vast grounds, private homes, and a high level of privacy.

It’s not yet known exactly where he’ll live on the estate, but any residence there would offer a quiet – though isolated – lifestyle.

COMFORT & FAMILIAR ROUTINES

This quieter life is familiar to Andrew. Since stepping down from royal duties after his 2019 Newsnight interview, he has already spent years staying out of the spotlight.

He has reportedly spent his days playing video games, riding horses, and keeping to himself on the Windsor estate.

Even without his titles, these personal comforts don’t seem likely to change.

On November 17, he was even photographed riding his horse at Windsor Castle, proving many of his usual routines are still in place.

Andrew’s life at Sandringham represents what John describes as a “very specific kind of isolation – private, restricted, but still cushioned.”

ACCESS TO STAFF

Despite losing his public role, Andrew’s day-to-day life will still involve significant comfort.

The former Duke is reportedly “insisting” he retains many of his personal staff – including his chef, housekeeper, butler, and gardeners.

According to the Daily Mail, “Disgraced Andrew, it is understood, is playing hardball” by requesting a private “cook, a housekeeper, and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners.”

In addition, he “wants the right to roam, rather than being confined to quarters.”

However, “Andrew is banned from riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle,” allegedly to keep him out of the public view.

