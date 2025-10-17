PRINCE ANDREW BANISHED! Andrew gives up ALL royal titles before Virginia Giuffre’s book is released next week.

Prince Andrew has announced he has given up all his royal titles, including those of Prince, and Duke of York.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

The shocking move comes a few days before Virginia Giuffre‘s posthumous memoir is released next week, which includes claims alleging Andrew viewed sleeping with her as his “birthright” when she was just 17 years old.

Andrew’s statement continued: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.﻿”

It’s believed the decision was made alongside both Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family.

The decision means his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also lose her title as Duchess of York, although Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will keep theirs.

Andrew first stepped back from royal duties in 2019, He has always denied Virginia’s accusations that she had sex with Andrew on three separate occasions. She sued him but they settled out of court with an admission of no guilt.

Virginia, 41, took her own life in April. Her book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice is due to be released next week. Before she died earlier this year, she sent an email to her co-author, journalist Amy Wallace, saying that she wanted the book to be released “even in the event of my passing.”

