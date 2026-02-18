Foreboding “advice” Diana gave William about Andrew revealed 

Princess Diana warned her young sons Prince William and Prince Harry about their uncle, the then Prince Andrew, in the years before her death, a royal insider has revealed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is at the centre of a global maelstrom as police in the UK confirm they are assessing sex trafficking allegations against him.

Now, a source tells Woman’s Day that the fallout has a “furious” Prince William “considering all options”.

That is said to even include a reunion with his estranged brother Harry – because, despite the bad blood between them, they still have one thing in common, a “mutual dislike of their uncle”.

The insider reveals that Andrew always seemed “insanely jealous” of their father, Charles, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Diana during their marriage.

Diana is said to have warned her sons about Andrew. (Credit: Getty)

“Their mum told them to keep their distance from Andrew and turns out it was among the best advice she ever gave them,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

Indeed, royal biographer Andrew Lownie revealed in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, that Diana wasn’t a fan of Andrew from the outset.

“He was very, very noisy and loud… It occurred to me that there was something troubling him,” Diana wrote of her thoughts of the ex-Prince in his youth.

Her words almost seem foreboding now, as more and more allegations are made about Andrew’s conduct in relation to his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein. (It should be noted that Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.)

Adding that his personality “wasn’t for me”, Diana claimed a young Andrew was “very happy to sit in front of the television all day watching cartoons and videos”.

She described him as “not a doer”.

Diana pictured with Andrew and Fergie in 1990. (Credit: Getty)

Describing Andrew in his book, Lownie wrote: ‘One moment he would be diligent and polite, the next aggressive and rude. Like his father, he had a short temper, a rather Germanic sense of humour and did not bear fools gladly.”

Today it seems some of Andrew’s traits have come back to bite him. He’s been stripped of his royal titles, evicted from the Royal Lodge by order of the King, and now he is facing a possible sex trafficking probe by UK police.

Andrew was descibed by Diana as “noisy”. (Credit: Getty)

Senior royals have finally begun openly distancing themselves from the disgraced former Duke. The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply concerned” by the continuing revelations and reiterated their support for victims.

The King himself has also said he stands “ready to support” police as they consider whether there are grounds to investigate Andrew over suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has been blunt about the royal family’s approach.

“The Royal Family is ready to throw Andrew under the bus,” he said, accusing the disgraced duke of abusing royal privileges and believing “he could get away with anything.”

