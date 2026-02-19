Police “swoop in” to arrest ex prince Andrew on his 66th birthday, as he experts say he could “face life in prison”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested as he celebrated his 66th birthday at home in Norfolk, with Thames Valley Police confirming the ex prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

According to The Sun, at least six cars, believed to be unmarked police cars, drove into Wood Farm, where the former prince lives, in the village of Wolferton, which lies within the Sandringham estate.

Andrew has been living at the house for the last three weeks since he was evicted from the Royal Lodge. He was arrested at around 8am on Thursday morning UK time.

Eight men, believed to be plain-clothed officers, “swooped in” to the property carrying laptops. They are now thought to be “raiding other royal residences in Windsor and Norfolk”, reports the UK paper.

Former prince Andrew has been arrested on his 66th birthday. (Image: Backgrid)

What have police said?

Police said in a statement: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

Police close in: At around 8am Thursday morning UK time, six unmarked cars are believed to have arrived at Andrew’s home. (Image: Backgrid)

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver wright said: Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Home raided: Andrew has been living at Wood Farm for the last three weeks after being evicted from the Royal Lodge. (Image: Backgrid)

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that they are assessing claims he shared secret reports from his UK trade envoy role with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The police also confirmed at the time that they were separately probing allegations a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Could Andrew go to jail?

Andrew, 66, “could face life in prison” if he is found guilty of the latest allegations, after his brother King Charles III publicly confirmed this week he would support any investigation.

The maximum sentence, if he is found guilty, is life imprisonment. Unlike the King, Andrew is able to criminally prosecuted and jailed – sovereign immunity does not apply.

The King has sovereign immunity, but Andrew does not. (Image: Getty)

But anti-monarchy group Republic is calling for King Charles and Prince William to come forward and make a statement, adding they should “speak up and admit to whatever they have known”.

Dr Jennifer Obaseki, who runs Obaseki Solictitors in East London, spoke to HELLO! warning that there could be a “very quick and serious turn of events” for the former Prince in a “worst-case scenario” situation.

For years, Andrew’s relationship with Epstein has been under the microscope, but calls have been mounting for police to look into the evidence within the recently released Epstein files’ three million pages.

Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show Andrew sharing confidential briefs with Epstein, police are now assessing these allegations.

It has also come to light that 90 flights came into Stansted’s private terminal by the jet owned by Epstein, shockingly 15 of the flights were after the disgraced financier was jailed in 2008 for soliciting sex with minors. Andrew has hosted many events for paedophile financier, as well as convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew and Epstein’s relationship spanned decades and all the murky details have just come to light via the Epstein files. (Image: Getty)

Has a member of the royal family ever been arrested before?

King Charles I was the last senior member of the British royal family arrested prior to today’s developments.

He was arrested in 1647 during the English Civil War by forces aligned with parliament. He was detained and later tried for high treason and executed in 1649.

Andrew’s sister Princess Anne was convicted and fined under the Dangerous Dogs Act in 2002 after her dog bit two children, but she was not arrested because of the offence.

