‘This isn’t denial’: Meghan’s bold UK move sparks ‘real interest’

Meghan Markle has got her sights set on returning to the UK.

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According to royal correspondent Rob Shuter, the 44-year-old has already had several meetings with UK partners, laying the groundwork for a return to the country she briefly called home. Royal insiders say the Duchess of Sussex is determined to return to the UK, despite her popularity being at an all time low.

“She knows the numbers aren’t great,” an insider told Rob for his Substack newsletter Naughty & Nice. “This isn’t denial — she understands it’s an uphill climb.”

Royal sources claim the former actress is in discussions about releasing a limited collection tied to the ‘As ever’ brand.

“There’s real interest in an edited collection tied to her lifestyle brand,” one source revealed. “Something curated, very intentional, and very her.”

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Meghan has recently parted ways with Netflix. Credit: Netflix.

“The goal is to align it with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham,” the insider added. “That gives her a meaningful, built-in moment in the UK.”

According to royal insiders, Meghan is not focusing on mass appeal, instead she’s hoping to build a niche, loyal fan base.

“There are audiences in the UK who feel overlooked by traditional institutions,” one source explained. “She believes they will connect with her.”

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“This isn’t about going back to the old system,” they added. “It’s about creating her own lane.”

The news comes just weeks after Netflix announced it had ended its partnership with Meghan’s lifestyle brand ‘As ever’.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more,” a spokesperson for the brand said in a statement in March.

Netflix also confirmed the parting of ways to People.

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“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” they told the publication.

She’s reportedly already had several meetings with potential UK partners. Credit: Getty.

“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

At the time, insiders said Meghan was now focusing in building the brand on her own terms.

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“It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives,” a source close to the business told The Sun.

“This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.”

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