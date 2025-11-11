Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives luxury champagne delivery to Royal Lodge ahead of eviction, leaving King Charles furious

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have been banished from royal life, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the finer things!

Over the weekend, the former Duke of York received a delivery of six bottles of Devaux Champagne to his residence at Royal Lodge – with each bottle retailing for a cool AU$70.

(Credit: Goff)

A driver was seen handing over a box of Champagne bottles to a member of staff who met him outside the gates, but it’s said the ex-prince has abstained from alcohol since he was a teenager.

According to The Sun, a source said, “The Champagne was delivered to a side gate and a worker collected it. Whoever it’s for, some might say it’s perhaps not a good look to have Champagne delivered.”

It appears Andrew is spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge living it up before being sent into “exile” on the Sandringham Estate – and it’s safe to say King Charles and Prince William aren’t impressed.

“William and Charles are simply aghast,” one royal insider revealed to Woman’s Day. “They can’t believe he would be so foolish and careless – but it’s also struck a chord of fear for Charles. He knows how vindictive his brother can be and, with nothing to lose, he could now become an even bigger thorn in their side than before.”

(Credit: Getty)

Sources claim that while Andrew is busy planning a “celebration” at the property, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is keeping to herself.

“William’s staggered at the indecency of his uncle and his inability to show any kind of remorse – instead planning a party? For who? Sarah’s holed up at the other end of the lodge in her own makeshift ‘pub’, so who’s going to be drinking all that Champagne with him?” the insider added.

The Champagne delivery is the latest in a series of questionable moves from the disgraced royal, who has reportedly made a string of demands as part of his relocation.

“It’s just such a bad look, but considering Andrew’s list of demands for his move, no surprise,” said the source. “He wants his full domestic staff, including butler, chef, housekeeper and gardeners. He wants guarantees on a sovereign grant, plus security. And he wants to keep his Ascot badges and various memberships.”

While Andrew may be determined to cling to his privileges, royal aides are said to be increasingly frustrated.

“He’s got some nerve to make any demands,” the source continued. “William and Charles know he’s in a financial hole – all he had to do was maintain the Lodge and he wouldn’t be moving out. But the fear is how much he owes to his Kazakh friends in the Middle East – and if he’s still being funded via back channels. Charles is the only one standing in the way of Andrew and a Scotland Yard probe.”

