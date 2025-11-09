EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Fergie may sell off royal jewels as they “scramble for cash”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson are said to be in full-blown panic mode as their royal world crumbles around them.

With the former Duke and Duchess of York being “turfed out” of Royal Lodge – their lavish Windsor home – and banished from royal life forever, sources claim the pair are now scrambling for cash in the most shocking way possible: by selling off priceless family heirlooms once belonging to Queen Elizabeth II.

According to one insider, disgraced Andrew has been quietly assessing what treasures could be turned into quick money.

“Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims,” a source reveals to Woman’s Day. “They would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction. He has letters from his parents, photos that capture intimate and historical moments, plus a cache of home videos and other mementos that would be any collector’s dream – and fetch an absolute fortune if he goes this route.”

The source adds that Fergie is equally determined to hold onto her slice of royal history.

“The same goes for Sarah,” the insider continues. “She’s hoarded everything from her wedding day, plus correspondence from Diana that contains some of her deepest confessions. Andrew will fight to hold onto most, if not all, of the paintings, ornaments, and belongings inside Royal Lodge. To him, this is insurance for the worst-case scenario that’s now become a reality.”

The potential sale of royal artifacts and personal memorabilia would be nothing short of explosive for the monarchy.

With Buckingham Palace already keen to distance itself from the Duke following years of scandal, the threat of private royal treasures, personal letters, and recordings entering the public domain has sent shock waves through royal circles.

“It’ll be an unprecedented nightmare for the royals,” the insider admits. “They knew getting rid of Andrew was bound to be messy, but this would be the equivalent of him pressing the nuclear button.”

