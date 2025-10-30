Prince Andrew and Fergie could face possible prison time, royal author claims

The royal scandal involving Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has taken yet another dramatic turn.

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, there’s a “very good chance” the disgraced Duke and Duchess of York could actually face prison time as investigators close in on a growing list of scandals.

(Credit: Getty)

Speaking on TalkTV, Lownie claimed the Royal Family is ready to “throw Andrew under the bus” to save face, accusing the prince of abusing his royal privileges – including allegedly taking mistresses on taxpayer-funded trips.

“He thought he could get away with anything,” Lownie said, calling the years of Palace protection “a disaster of their own making.”

The Duke’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have once again exploded into headlines, with new emails suggesting Andrew tried to smear his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, by asking his police bodyguard to dig up dirt on her.

Even worse, it’s now claimed Andrew lied to the public about cutting ties with Epstein – when in fact, they were still emailing and making plans to “play some more.”

(Credit: Getty)

As for Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, she’s not escaping the fallout either. Fresh allegations suggest Epstein secretly bankrolled her for up to 15 years, far beyond the AU$30,000 she admitted to.

Newly uncovered emails show Fergie gushing over Epstein, labelling him her “supreme friend” – despite publicly claiming she wanted nothing to do with him.

To make matters worse, members of parliament are now set to debate Andrew’s taxpayer-subsidised lifestyle, including revelations that he hasn’t paid proper rent on the lavish Royal Lodge mansion in two decades.

Insiders say King Charles is desperate to evict the pair, whose once-charmed post-divorce partnership now looks more like a financial convenience than a fairytale reunion.

