Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre has died

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew and a Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse has died by suicide. She was 41.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement. “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away (on Friday night) at her farm in Western Australia,” they said.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

Virginia’s family announced the news of her passing on Saturday morning. She was 41. (Credit: Getty)

“She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

Virginia had been outspoken about the abuse she experienced in her past.

She was 16 years old she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She claimed she was groomed and forced to have sex with Epstein, and others, as part of a sex ring. She escaped in 2002.

She alleged she was trafficked out to rich men, including Prince Andrew, who has always denied any wrong doing.

In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, claiming he forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” she told PEOPLE in a statement.

“The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.”

The infamous photo which shows a young Virginia with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine. (Credit: Handout)

The lawsuit was settled in February 2022, after Prince Andrew paid her an undisclosed amount and made a donation to her charity, SOAR.

She recently separated from her husband of 22 years, Robert Giuffre. The pair share three teenage children.

If you or someone you know need help, call Lifeline on 131 114

