Royal Ascot snub! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie “banned” amid Andrew scandal fallout

Royal watchers are buzzing after claims that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been quietly cut from this year’s glittering Royal Ascot guest list – and insiders say the decision has left one sister “completely blindsided.”

The glamorous racing fixture at Royal Ascot is usually a guaranteed diary date for the York sisters. But according to a new report, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have allegedly been told they won’t be welcome alongside senior royals when the event gets underway.

A source claimed the move stems from the long-running fallout surrounding their parents – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson – and their links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ve spoken to someone at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year,” an insider told Daily Mail, adding that Beatrice in particular has been “hit hardest” by the reported snub.

The sisters have long attempted to carve out low-profile family lives, but controversy has repeatedly swirled around their father.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his bombshell interview about his association with Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his military titles and patronages following legal proceedings tied to claims by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to him as a teenager. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and later settled the civil case without admitting liability.

After renewed scrutiny intensified, King Charles III formally removed Andrew’s remaining royal titles in October 2025.

Meanwhile, Sarah has also faced attention after appearing in documents related to Epstein. Sources say she has retreated from public view in recent weeks, focusing on “self-care” as fresh headlines mount.

The situation escalated dramatically last month when Andrew was arrested and questioned for 11 hours over alleged misconduct in public office – a development that marked the first arrest of a senior royal in centuries.

Through it all, Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been determined to shield their young families from the storm.

Eugenie shares sons August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice is mum to daughters Sienna and Athena with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and stepmother to his son, Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf.

“They’re trying to stay away from the drama,” one insider said recently. “Their priority is their children.”

Neither the sisters nor palace aides have publicly commented on the Ascot claims. But if the reports are true, the absence of the York princesses from one of Britain’s most high-profile society events will only deepen the sense that the fallout from their parents’ scandals is far from over.

