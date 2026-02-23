Fergie in hiding! The former Duchess checks into luxury $25,000-a-day wellness clinic

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is said to have quietly retreated to a luxury Swiss wellness clinic as fresh attention falls on her past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old reportedly spent several weeks at Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich, a high-end lakeside facility known for treating the super-rich in total privacy.

Her stay came as newly released US court documents revived scrutiny of her historic communications with Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges.

While her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, remained in the UK amid continuing controversy, Fergie largely disappeared from public view. She has not been seen publicly since attending her granddaughter Athena’s christening in December, prompting weeks of speculation about where she had gone.

It has since emerged that she travelled to Switzerland shortly after Christmas.

Paracelsus Recovery promotes itself as a “one client at a time” clinic, offering highly personalised mental health and addiction treatment.

The price tag is just as exclusive, with a single day reportedly costing around AU$25,000 and longer residential programs running far higher. Clients are provided with private medical teams, chefs, chauffeurs and luxury accommodation overlooking Lake Zurich.

Fergie has previously spoken positively about the clinic, describing it as a place of compassion and expert care. She has been open about her struggles with trauma and past diagnoses of PTSD and ADHD, and has praised the centre’s approach to treatment.

However, this latest stay coincided with renewed focus on emails that showed she maintained contact with Epstein after his earlier conviction. The documents, released through US legal proceedings, have prompted fresh criticism.

After leaving Switzerland, Fergie is believed to have travelled between the Middle East and European ski resorts, staying with friends and family while keeping a low profile. Sources suggest she has been moving frequently to avoid media attention.

The cost of such an exclusive retreat has raised questions, particularly given her well-known financial difficulties. But her past promotional work for the clinic, including public endorsements, has led to speculation that her stay may not have come at full price.

As she reportedly considers her next professional move and a potential return to public life in Britain, the Swiss escape appears to have offered at least a temporary break from mounting pressure at home.

