EXCLUSIVE: Scheming Sarah Ferguson raiding her kids for cash? Inside Fergie’s desperate post-royal struggle

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly struggling to stay financially afloat following her effective exile from the royal fold, and insiders claim the former Duchess of York is now turning to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for support – a move that is creating fresh tension within the House of York.

According to a source, the loss of royal status and security has sent Fergie into a tailspin.

“Sarah’s world has collapsed around her, any opportunities to bring in money have evaporated and she’s completely panicking,” the insider tells Woman’s Day.

Once comfortably settled at Royal Lodge with ex-husband Prince Andrew, Sarah allegedly believed her future was secure.

“Her set up with Andrew at Royal Lodge was so ideal and she truly thought it would be there for her until she died,” the source explains.

The sudden reality of managing her own finances has reportedly left her unprepared.

“She didn’t anticipate having to pay her bills at this stage in life, she’s not prepared and she has no prospects.”

With limited options, Sarah is said to believe her daughters should step in. “She’s saying her daughters will need to take care of her because she’s too old to work,” the insider reveals.

While Beatrice and Eugenie are described as loyal and unwilling to abandon their mother, living under one of their roofs is not Sarah’s preferred solution.

“Eugenie and Beatrice are not going to abandon her, if worse comes to worse they would have her live with one of them, but that’s not what Sarah wants,” the source says.

Instead, Fergie allegedly has her sights set on maintaining an independent, royal-style household. “She wants her own ‘royal’ household that her daughters and their respective husbands fund.”

Insiders say Sarah justifies her expectations by pointing to the role she believes she played in securing her daughters’ success and standing. “She says she fought tooth and nail for both her girls all their lives, to make sure they weren’t forgotten within their extended family,” the source claims.

Now that both princesses enjoy royal perks, well-funded jobs, and marriages to wealthy, successful men, Sarah reportedly feels she is owed support. “She kept them in the right circles, by her own wiles, and she says it’s time to repay her.”

The situation is said to be fuelling mounting stress behind the scenes, as Sarah struggles to reconcile the loss of royal privilege with the realities of life outside the Firm – and as her daughters face growing pressure to prop up the lifestyle their mother never expected to lose.

