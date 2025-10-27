ROYAL SCANDAL EXCLUSIVE: Inside the fall of Sarah Ferguson

Since she divorced Prince Andrew almost 30 years ago, Sarah Ferguson has still been welcome at royal events.

Advertisement

She retained her Duchess of York title and lived a lavish life alongside her ex-husband in their 30-room mansion in Windsor – albeit at different ends of the impressive home.

However, when Andrew, 65, relinquished his titles ahead of the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Sarah, 66, also lost her Duchess of York title, leaving her just plain old Sarah Ferguson.

“I’m told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown,” royal columnist Phil Dampier tells Woman’s Day exclusively.

“Her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK.”

Advertisement

“Sarah is in a bad way and it’s hardly surprising. She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it. She and Andrew know they are to blame but they still feel they are now being kicked mercilessly when they are down. It’s difficult to see what the future holds.”

Sarah and Andrew have now turned on each other. (Credit: Getty)

EXILED AND DISGRACED

Now the former couple, who have had an amicable relationship despite their divorce, are believed to be fighting constantly.

“Sarah and Andrew have turned on each other,” another insider tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“She’s telling anyone who’ll listen that Andrew pushed her to reach out to Jeffrey Epstein for financial help years ago, and that she’s paying the price for his mistakes.”

“Andrew denies that and says Sarah was always too greedy, never satisfied with what they had, that she lived beyond her means and dragged him into one scandal after another.”

“Their fights have become constant, and it’s now getting so ugly that even Bea and Eugenie are stepping back from both of them.”

The disgraced former couple are still living at the Royal Lodge, although Andrew hasn’t paid rent on the mansion for 20 years.

Advertisement

“It seems only a matter of time before the King evicts them and they’re forced out,” says the insider.

While it’s believed Andrew wants to remain at the sprawling estate, Fergie is desperate to leave it all behind.

“Sarah is at her wits’ end. She’s desperate to get away from it all and fly under the radar,” says the insider.

“Moving out of Royal Lodge is increasingly appealing – and if the King has his way, she and Andrew will be forced to leave anyway. It’s unclear how either of them would afford to go elsewhere, though. She’s keen to get away to clear her head.”

Advertisement

“She hates the idea of skulking around the estate with her head down and her tail between her legs. It’s a lonely existence,” says the source.

Exiled from the royal family, their home and scrabbling around for cash, it looks increasingly likely the pair may flee overseas in order to avoid the intense scrutiny they are facing in the UK.

“Andrew would be better off starting a new life in exile, maybe in the Middle East where he has friends, or Portugal where daughter Eugenie lives much of the year,” Phil tells Woman’s Day.

“Sarah would probably join him as there is nothing left for either of them in the UK.”

Advertisement

Beatrice and Eugenie have escaped scrutiny…so far. (Credit: Instagram)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO BEATRICE & EUGENIE

“Beatrice and Eugenieare mortified by the headlines,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“They love their mum and dad and always will, but it’s difficult for them to process that their parents lied about their association with Epstein for so many years.”

Now a leaked email claims Fergie took a 21-year-old Beatrice and 19-year-old Eugenie to visit Epstein when he was released from prison in 2011.

Advertisement

“They’ve yet to address those claims,” says the insider.

“It’s causing even more anxiety as they’re feeling like they’ve been dragged into this mess. It could have damaging implications, both personally and professionally. Even if they were only acting out of duty to their mother, it’s still a terrible look.”

At the moment, their daughters are Andrew and Fergie’s “only saving grace,” says Phil.

“They have always been good parents. There is public sympathy for the girls.”

Advertisement

“They are both happily married mothers and their parents must take credit for that.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.