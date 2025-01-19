It was revealed in January 2024 that Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, while undergoing treatment for her breast cancer.

Advertisement

The malignant melanoma was discovered during a mole removal. However, the Duchess of York has reportedly been given the “all clear”, according to her daughter Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice appeared on This Morning for a live TV interview where she told the hosts that her mother is “doing really well”.

“She’s had a bumpy health scare last year but all clear now. At 64 she’s thriving; she’s been through so much, but I think really now she’s coming into her own,” she said.

Just weeks ago, the Duchess of York attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church before her skin cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The Duchess spoke to The Times in January 2025 about her experience of being diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer within the space of a year.

“It was hard. I’m generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life.”

“One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year. I don’t mind admitting that my mind went to some dark places, reflecting on my own mortality,” the 65-year-old shared.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In February 2024, Sarah was reportedly “very relieved” after she received promising news, learning that her skin cancer had not spread.

“This is the best news she could have on it at this stage,” a friend told PEOPLE.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” Fergie’s spokesperson shared when her skin cancer diagnosis was first announced.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles be removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

Advertisement

Her spokesperson assured that the Duchess remains in high spirits despite the diagnosis being ‘distressing’ for her. After taking the time to process the news – in consideration to it being her second cancer diagnosis within a year – Sarah has spoken out on social media.

The Duchess was extremely close with Princess Diana and even opened up on what she believes Diana would have thought about Kate. (Credit: Getty)

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” she wrote.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support.”

Advertisement

Sarah underwent surgery for her breast cancer last year and was treated at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in London, which has treated the royal family for decades.

She has been a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust for years and even spoke at the Breast Cancer Foundation’s gala in 2019.

In 2021, the Duchess visited a clinic in Poland to address the issue of women recovering after mastectomies.

According to a study conducted by Clinical Breast Cancer, one in four women with breast cancer have symptoms of depression after a mastectomy.

Advertisement

Loading the player...

The news of Sarah’s skin cancer came just days after the palace revealed that King Charles was due to attend hospital for treatment of an enlarged prostate and that Princess Kate was recovering in hospital after an abdominal surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use