Prince Andrew to be kicked out of Royal Lodge by Easter, as plot to sell Queen’s letters and jewels revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been given his final eviction notice.

Advertisement

The former Duke of York must move out of Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion on the Windsor estate that he has been living in since 2003, by Easter.

According to the Daily Mail, his official eviction date is April 5, which will be six months after he was originally given his marching orders.

(Credit: Getty)

It’s believed the former Prince has been able to stay in the property until April so that he didn’t move into Sandringham before Christmas, where the rest of the royal family were celebrating the day without him.

Advertisement

Royal experts also claim that Andrew’s new move-out day has been scheduled to avoid an awkward run-in with the rest of the royal family, who usually attend Easter Sunday mass at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor.

According to Hello, Andrew is set to move into Marsh Farm on Sandringham Estate, which is located approximately 11 kilometres away from the main residence.

(Credit: Getty)

However, the property may not be ready for him to occupy, as it needs extensive work to be up to scratch for even an exiled member of the royal family.

Advertisement

It seems like the disgraced former prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are determined to make the most of the situation though, with Radar Online reporting that they’re planning to sell family heirlooms and personal items which were gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Andrew has a trove of jewels and trinkets that are rightfully his, or so he claims, which would fetch many millions if he puts them up for auction,” an insider told the publication.

“He has letters from his parents and photos that capture intimate and historical moments, plus a cache of home videos and other mementos that would be any collector’s dream.”

Another insider claims the former couple’s plans to start offloading the royal family’s treasures could turn into an “unprecedented nightmare” for the royal family.

Advertisement

“It would be the equivalent of him pressing the nuclear button,” they said.

In October, the royal family announced that Andrew would be stripped of his remaining titles and privileges following the release of Virginia Guiffre’s posthumous memoir in which she claimed the former prince said having sex with her when she was just 17 years old was his “birthright”.

Guiffre was 41 years old when she ended her own life last May, leaving behind a multi-million dollar estate which includes the $16 million she received from the banished prince in 2022.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.