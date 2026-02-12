Where Fergie’s been hiding out as she plots “comeback” to public life

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson has reportedly gone abroad as she quietly plans a return to public life following renewed scrutiny over her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 66-year-old former Duchess of York has kept a low profile in recent weeks, prompting speculation about her whereabouts.

(Credit: Getty)

Reports say she first stayed with friends in the French Alps before travelling to the United Arab Emirates, where she is said to be spending time with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie was recently seen at the Basel art fair in Doha, Qatar, placing her in the same region while Fergie reportedly “lies low” and reassesses her next steps.

A source told the Daily Mail that Fergie is intentionally staying out of the spotlight while she “gets her head together.” She is said to be looking for a new public relations team as she prepares for what has been described as a “big return” – one that may not include her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I need to get back to work. I need money,” Fergie reportedly told friends. She also acknowledged the need for distance, allegedly saying: “When I come back I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.”

The comments mark a notable shift. Although they divorced in 1996, Fergie and Andrew remained close for years and continued living together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. She once called them the “happiest divorced couple in the world” and frequently defended him publicly.

However, the latest controversy – including reports that she once joked about marrying Epstein even after his conviction – appears to have had an impact.

(Credit: Getty)

Andrew has since left Royal Lodge and reportedly moved to Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Fergie’s long-term plans, however, remain unclear.

A source previously told HELLO! magazine that she will not be joining Andrew in Norfolk. “She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings,” the insider said.

Other living arrangements have been discussed, and while she is not expected to move into Princess Beatrice’s Cotswolds home, Princess Eugenie’s house in Portugal is said to be an option while Fergie decides on something more permanent. In December, PEOPLE magazine reported that she had been looking for a place in Windsor.

Though Fergie is reportedly eager to rebuild her career, it may not be easy. The renewed focus on her past association with Epstein has had consequences.

Last year, she was dropped by several charities, and her public appearances have since become rare. In October, further backlash followed the release of private emails in which she described Epstein as a “supreme friend,” prompting a public apology after she had previously criticised him in interviews.

(Credit: Getty)

Despite the damage to her reputation, those close to Fergie suggest she does not plan to step away permanently.

Her reported search for new representation, along with concerns about finances and a desire to “get back to work,” indicate she intends to re-enter public life – though likely on different terms.

For now, she remains out of sight overseas, reportedly regrouping as she considers where to live, who to align herself with and how to manage a comeback amid lingering controversy.

