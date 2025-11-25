Fergie eyeing six-figure tell-all interview after royal fallout

It appears Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson may be preparing to step back into the public eye in a major way.

The former Duchess of York is reportedly considering six-figure offers from U.S. broadcasters seeking a bombshell tell-all interview.

British media reports suggest several American networks are willing to pay generously for the exclusive sit-down.

It would mark Fergie’s first broadcast interview since losing her Duchess of York title, which was removed after her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his own titles amid the ongoing fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

And interest isn’t just limited to the U.S. Broadcasters in the UK are also said to be in discussions, each hoping to secure an interview that could shed new light on Fergie’s recent controversies.

PALACE CONCERNS

Reports indicate that palace aides are uneasy about the possibility of Fergie agreeing to a tell-all interview.

One source told The Sun there are fears she could “go rogue” now that she is no longer a working member of the royal family.

At the same time, the source acknowledged there is little the Palace can do to influence her decision.

A CRITICAL MOMENT

According to insiders, Fergie’s team is particularly mindful of avoiding anything resembling Andrew’s ill-fated 2019 Newsnight interview.

For Fergie, the stakes are high: a televised tell-all could help repair her public reputation – or create further challenges.

Recent events have already placed her under intense scrutiny. A newly uncovered 2011 email to Epstein showed her apologising to him and referring to him as a “supreme friend.”

Fergie’s spokesperson has since said the email was written out of fear that Epstein might sue her for defamation, rather than reflecting her true opinion.

Nonetheless, the fallout was swift: she was removed from several charities and dropped from ITV programs This Morning and Loose Women.

Meanwhile, Fergie and Andrew have been given formal notice to vacate the Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor residence they occupied rent-free for 30 years, even after their divorce.

WILL SHE MOVE FORWARD WITH AN INTERVIEW?

As of now, there is no confirmation that Fergie will accept any of the offers on the table. Still, the idea of a broadcast interview has generated significant attention across media and royal circles.

If she does choose to speak publicly, it’s likely to draw plenty of interest – and potentially shape the next chapter of her public life.

