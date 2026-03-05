Harry ‘anxious’ as ‘dangerous’ Fergie tell-all threatens to expose secrets

She’s been in hiding for weeks as she attempts to evade the fallout over her ex-husband’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, but Sarah Ferguson’s next move will have royals quaking, an expert has revealed.

Advertisement

Royal expert Tom Sykes – author of The Royalist substack – suggests the former Duchess of York may now be holed up in Ireland, not far from her mother’s ancestral home, Powerscourt,

And her increasing desperation over unfolding events could see her planning a “sensational” tell-all, he claims.

The are fears Fergie could pen a tell-all. (Credit: Getty)

Sykes points to the fact that Fergie has been “cast out” and “needs money” – a trait that goes back years, cash-pleading emails from the former Duchess to Epstein seem to suggest.

Advertisement

(It should be noted that Fergie is not accused of any criminality and inclusion in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.)

But, while her funds may have dwindled, it seems Fergie’s taste for the good life hasn’t – something reportedly proven by her recent trip to a swanky Swiss wellness clinic.

“It is exactly the combination that has always made Ferguson volatile: no money, expensive habits, and a sense that the palace has hung her out to dry,” Sykes says in The Royalist, adding that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are “privately anxious” that Fergie could lift the lid on their own exit from The Firm.

Harry and Meghan are said to be “anxious”. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“A tell-all Ferguson autobiography would be sensational. And she has already proved that she is willing to write things that upset the palace<’ the expert says, pointing to her 1996 book My Story which made references to Princess Diana.

“Living indefinitely in borrowed houses and five-star clinics is not a plan, and Ferguson has always reverted to the one thing she can sell when the money runs out: her story,” Sykes explains.

“She has been humiliated by the family, cut out of its biggest moments, and now watches her daughters pay the price for decisions made by her and Andrew. In that combination of hurt, need, and proximity lies real danger.

“If she ever decides that loyalty has been stretched too far – and that the advance on offer is big enough – the resulting book could drag decades of private conversations, compromises and cover-ups into the light—and in doing so make Harry’s Spare look like the teddy bears’ picnic.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.