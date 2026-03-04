EXCLUSIVE: Beatrice and Eugenie hire PR as it’s revealed Eugenie is in contact with Andrew

PHIL DAMPIER OPINION

It feels like the knives are out for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Once regarded as the innocent victims of their parents’ greed, the York sisters are now firmly in the firing line of press scrutiny.

(Credit: Getty)

Reports suggest the daughters of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah will not be invited to Royal Ascot this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be keeping them at arm’s length.

So what is the truth and how can the pair continue to tread a fine line between being royal and commercially independent?

It all seemed so different less than three months ago when they were invited to Sandringham for Christmas.

The King and William were showing support and sending out a message they were still loved and valued members of the family.

But after Andrew’s arrest, Fergie’s disappearance and further damaging details from the Epstein scandal, all that has changed.

Not only do Bea and Eugenie’s names appear several times in the notorious Epstein files, questions are now being asked about how much they knew of their parents’ dealings with him.

William and Catherine are now taking a “hard line” towards their cousins with one report quoting a source: “William is keeping his distance. He is annoyed at their projects in the Middle East which could impact on relations he is cultivating having just been to Saudi Arabia, and he fears their indiscretions could backfire on the monarchy.

A probe into Eugenie’s anti-slavery charity TASC has revealed most money raised has gone on staff costs and expenses.

And Andrew Lownie, author of the bombshell book about Andrew and Fergie Entitled, has blasted: “Bearing in mind Andrew’s links to paedophile Epstein, an anti-slavery charity is a preposterously inappropriate cause for Eugenie to be involved with.”

The sisters, now happily married mums aged 37 and 35, were “blindsided” when told by a Palace official they would not be welcome at Royal Ascot this year, either in the Royal Box, the carriage procession or the lunch at Windsor Castle beforehand.

Only time will tell if that’s true, but I can reveal that one story about them has NOT been accurate.

(Credit: Getty)

Eugenie has continued to see and support her father, now banished to Wood Farm in Norfolk, despite a report she has cut him out of her life.

Cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, friends with everyone, have been a shoulder to cry on, with both sisters and their children being invited to dinners and stay overs at Gatcombe Park.

I’m sure Bea and Eugenie are devastated by events, and will not be seen in public with their parents for some time.

But they will remain loyal in private and hope time will be a healer.

They both have loving and supporting husbands and children, but they may need a PR firm to restore their image.

I can’t see them being removed from the line of succession, even if Andrew is.

But we are in uncharted waters, and any fresh negative revelations about them could be terminal.

Indeed things are so bad that they might consider an offer to spend time in California with the moaners of Montecito, Harry and Meghan!

