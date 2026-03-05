Beatrice stays at cousin Zara’s house as her husband flees UK for exclusive American island

The royal temperature has dropped – and this time it’s Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie left out in the cold.

The York sisters are said to be leaning on their cousin Zara Tindall amid reports they are being iced out by Prince William and Princess Catherine.

According to royal columnist Phil Dampier, “it feels like the knives are out for Princesses Bea and Eugenie.” Once seen as the “innocent victims of their parents’ greed,” the sisters are now “firmly in the firing line of press scrutiny.”

Reports suggest the sisters won’t be invited to Royal Ascot this year, and Phil tells Woman’s Day they were “blindsided” by the news.

Behind the scenes, Prince William and Catherine are said to be taking a “hard line.” One source claims: “William is keeping his distance. He is annoyed at their projects in the Middle East… and he fears their indiscretions could backfire on the monarchy.”

The shadow of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, still looms large. After fresh scrutiny linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, questions are again being raised about what the sisters knew – and whether their business dealings could cause embarrassment.

It’s a dramatic turnaround from Christmas, when King Charles III welcomed them to Sandringham in a public show of unity. Back then, the message was clear: they were still valued family members.

Now? Not so much. But the sisters aren’t totally alone.

Stepping up quietly are cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall. Described as “friends with everyone,” the down-to-earth couple have reportedly invited Bea and Eugenie – plus their children – for cosy dinners and sleepovers at Gatcombe Park.

It comes amid reports of Beatrice marriage being under strain, as Sky News reveals Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has fled the UK for an exclusive American island resort.

Edo, 42, is reportedly spending time at celebrity haunt, Fisher Island Club, an ultra exclusive enclave off the coast of Miami, Florida, where Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey and Mel Brooks are known to stay. It’s believed Edo was there to speak on a panel at Palm Beach Design Days.

Meanwhile, Beatrice has been seen out and about in London, looking downcast.

Phil says the sisters are “devastated by events” and will likely avoid being seen publicly with their parents for now. But privately, he insists, loyalty remains strong – especially towards Andrew, who Eugenie is said to still visit despite reports suggesting otherwise.

As for what happens next? Phil believes they won’t be removed from the line of succession – even if their father is further sidelined – but warns “we are in uncharted waters.”

And in a final twist, he suggests that if things get any frostier in royal circles, the York sisters might even consider spending time in California with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

