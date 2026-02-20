Harry and Meghan ‘relieved to keep their distance’ from Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be taking stock after the news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shock arrest in the UK on February 19 reached them in California.

Once sharing a close relationship with Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Sussexes are now reportedly glad to have distanced themselves from Andrew’s daughters.

As recently as 2022, Eugenie, 35, was spotted enjoying a laughter-fuelled dinner with her cousin and his wife in Los Angeles. Having all but been excommunicated from his family after stepping down as a working royal and relocating to the US with his new bride, Eugenie was Harry’s one remaining tie to the royal family.

So when Eugenie and Beatrice, 37, pulled back from the couple, they were understandably hurt. However, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are now relieved to have some distance as his uncle’s legal woes escalate.

After news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shock arrest, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are said to be relieved that ties have been severed with Harry’s cousins. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Harry and Meghan used to be upset that Beatrice and Eugenie withdrew from their friendship over the past 18 months. Now, they realise it’s the best thing that could have happened,” an insider source tells Woman’s Day.

“They’re relieved to not be caught up in this, not just publicly but having to support them privately. It’s scandalous and they’re relieved to keep their distance from Beatrice and Eugenie.”

According to our insider, Harry “never liked his uncle” and indeed “warned Meghan to avoid him long before they got engaged”.

It seems that intuition was accurate. More and more damning evidence of the 66-year-old’s relationship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is now coming to light.

“Harry and Meghan have enough reputational problems without getting wrapped up in the Yorks’ nightmare,” the source notes.

“They’re staying out of this and any calls from the York sisters will be going to voicemail. Meanwhile, it’s fair to say Harry and Meghan will be ordering extra popcorn while they watch this disaster unfold.”

Once thick as thieves, Princess Eugenie – here with husband Jack Brooksbank and Harry at Queen Elizabeth’s Platnum Jubilee – has pulled away from her cousin in the last year, amid her father’s mounting scandals. (Credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, King Charles’ upcoming state visit to the US in April hangs under a cloud of doubt.

The trip, to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, would also mark the first visit of a reigning monarch in 20 years.

Understandably, the arrest of Charles’ own brother – on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, for which he has not yet been charged – reflects poorly on the 77-year-old. Still, sources say the King is determined not to let Andrew negatively impact him or the royal family any further.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” the insider notes. “But the King is even more determined to make his tour of America a success.

“He’s got no choice. The entire reputation of the monarchy is at stake and he needs to rebuild bridges.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been negatively impacted by their father Andrew’s ties to late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty Images)

“He’s furious this Andrew horror show is going to overshadow everything,” the source says.

They add that the King is ”hopeful” that, by April, the Americans will be more focused on their 250th birthday ”than the rot back home in the UK”.

Addressing Andrew’s arrest with reporters on Air Force One, US President Donald Trump called the situation “very sad”.

“I think it’s a shame,” he said, adding it’s “so bad for the royal family”.

“To me, it’s a very sad thing.”

