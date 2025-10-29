Prince William ‘threatened’ to strip Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of their royal titles

Reports have emerged claiming that Prince William privately urged Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to convince their father, Prince Andrew, to leave the Royal Lodge – with the suggestion that their own royal titles could come under review if he refused.

Advertisement

The extraordinary claim was made by broadcaster Emily Maitlis, who interviewed Prince Andrew in the now-infamous 2019 BBC interview that preceded his withdrawal from public life.

Speaking on her podcast The News Agents, Emily said she had been told of “pressure” being placed on the princesses to help persuade their father to vacate the Windsor residence he has long shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

(Credit: Getty)

“There was a question over whether there had been a meeting between Prince William and the princesses,” Emily said, “saying, ‘You guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge, otherwise we’ll start re-examining the state of your own titles.’”

Advertisement

According to her account, Buckingham Palace had alerted media outlets that “something might be happening” at the Royal Lodge on Thursday, prompting a rush of journalists to Windsor.

Cameras were reportedly poised to capture King Charles’s car as it was due to pass by the property following his return from the Vatican.

However, the plan was abandoned after palace officials became uneasy about the intense media interest. “They thought, ‘This has all got too big,’” Emily said. “The King just went straight home and never came by there.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Representatives close to both Prince William and the York sisters have firmly denied that any such meeting took place, and those familiar with the royal family have also pointed out that the Prince of Wales does not possess the authority to remove or alter his cousins’ titles.

William is said to have a warm relationship with both Beatrice and Eugenie, and sources suggest he would be unlikely to threaten them directly.

However, the claim reflects the increasing strain within the royal family as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to relocate from the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge – a property he has occupied since 2003.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Amid renewed scrutiny, Prince Andrew announced last week that he would relinquish the use of his remaining titles, including Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh, citing “continued accusations about me.” He also confirmed he would no longer be a member of the Order of the Garter.

It is understood that both the King and the Prince of Wales had encouraged Andrew to take this step as part of their broader efforts to streamline and modernise the monarchy.

“Change is on my agenda,” William recently said during a television interview. “Change for good. I don’t fear it.”

While Beatrice and Eugenie remain unaffected by their father’s decision and will continue to attend royal family events – including Christmas at Sandringham – insiders say the atmosphere within the family has grown noticeably tense.

Advertisement

As one source put it, “The royals are doing their best to project unity. But beneath the surface, the family dynamics are more complicated than ever.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.