CRISIS TALKS: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest sparks panic in the palace!

Slumped in the back of a car, red eyes staring, an intense look of panic written across his face – the image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after he was released from Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk following his shocking arrest has been branded “the picture that could bring down the monarchy”.

Charles issued a statement urging “the law to take its course”. (Image: Getty)

BIGGEST ROYAL SCANDAL

Just hours after Andrew’s Norfolk home was raided, King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, attended an event, but were “shouted at and heckled” says royal columnist Phil Dampier, adding, “No one knows what the future holds for them, or Andrew, who looked exhausted.

“The big question is whether the monarchy can survive it and what should King Charles and his heir Prince William do now?”

Arguably the biggest scandal in royal history, Andrew was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office, which follows years of allegations over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of the so-called Epstein files has sparked claims that the former prince, who served as trade commissioner for the UK between 2001 and 2011, may have shared sensitive government information with Epstein – if convicted, the maximum penalty is life behind bars.

While it’s possible that no charges will be brought against the disgraced former Duke of York, the stain that has been left on the royal family and the King will linger for years – and ruptures within the family are starting to show.

William is waiting in the wings to replace Charles. (Image: Getty)

ABDICATION IMMINENT?

“William and Charles don’t see eye to eye on much these days, but they do agree this is a calamity that has the potential to destroy the entire British monarchy. Charles is doing a lot to distract from it – movie premieres and meet and greets – but nothing’s working.

“William isn’t the only one noticing and concerned that this is too much for his father. He’s worried he’s working himself into an early grave while dealing with unprecedented circumstances.

“He would never directly ask his father to step aside, but he has expressed his concerns about his health while pointing out how the Danish royal family averted its own scandal with an abdication.

“With no upcoming royal weddings or christenings to be excited about, there are a growing number of people in the palace starting to wonder if an abdication and a brand new start is just what they need.

“William has already proven to be an effective leader – Charles wouldn’t be in such a mess if he and the [late] Queen had followed Wills’ advice and ditched Andrew after his car-crash TV interview. Instead, they paid off his accuser and gave Andrew extra titles. It was the wrong decision and one of the reasons why Charles is losing allies in the palace.”

