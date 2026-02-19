PHIL DAMPIER OPINION: Can the monarchy survive after the shock arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested” is not a headline I ever thought I would read.

But this is now the biggest scandal involving the royal family since the 1936 Abdication of Edward VIII, even more serious than the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

The big question is whether the monarchy can survive and what should King Charles and his heir Prince William do now?

It’s possible of course that no charges will be brought against the disgraced Duke of York and he will return to obscurity at Sandringham in Norfolk, stripped of all his titles and dignity.

But it’s equally possible that he could be found guilty of misconduct and go to prison, possibly for many years.

If that happens the King will have to address all the nations of which he is head of state – including Australia – and try to reset the agenda for the future of the monarchy.

He was arrested at his Sandringham home on suspicion of conduct in public office. (Image: Getty)

He will have to apologise for the years when the late Queen, he and senior courtiers ignored warnings that Andrew was up to no good.

Police who were protecting him but turned a blind eye to his sexual excesses will have to be held to account.

And, as William prepares for the throne, Andrew and others will have to be removed from the line of succession so that he starts his reign with a fresh slate.

The monarchy has survived for a thousand years by adapting and changing, and all the time the public want one it will carry on.

But there is no doubt that support has been slipping away since the death of Elizabeth II, and the Andrew- Epstein scandal presents an existential threat.

At 8am on his 66th birthday Andrew got the knock on the door he was dreading at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

The lonely Prince was going to spend the day with just his seven dogs, but instead he had several police officers for company.

The detectives from Thames Valley Force arrived in six unmarked cars and arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, aided by officers from Norfolk.

They were also searching his old home Royal Lodge in Windsor, and it’s believed they took away computers, phones and many other items from both addresses.

The fact that Andrew was taken away and not given the opportunity to voluntarily turn up for questioning shows how serious this is, and there must have been fears he would attempt to flee to the Middle East where he has friends.

He is being investigated for “misconduct in a public office” relating to his years as the UK’s trade envoy.

Emails from the Epstein files appear to show he shared sensitive information about visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore.

One, dated November 2010, he appeared to send to the convicted sex offender and millionaire businessman just five minutes after Andrew received it from his special advisor Amir Patel.

Another, dated Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, where many British soldiers died in Afghanistan.

Andrew is the first senior royal to be arrested in modern history. (Image: Getty)

And it could get even worse for Andrew as he is also being investigated by other forces looking at the sex trafficking of girls by Epstein, using his private jet known as the “Lolita Express.”

Not surprisingly The King issued a statement saying it would not be right for him to comment in detail saying : “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full , fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it wouldn’t be right for me to comment further on this matter.

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Signed Charles R.

In some ways the legal process has let the King and senior royals off the hook as they can’t comment during an investigation.

But Charles’s brief statement spoke volumes.

There was no reference to a brother being arrested, and he offered his full support to the process.

As soon as Andrew is dealt with one way or another they will have to find a way of winning back trust and taking the House of Windsor forward.

Republicans are of course having a field day. But the monarchy has survived many crises over hundreds of years, and I wouldn’t write it off yet.

