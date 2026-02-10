Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor go to prison? Growing risk of jail time amid new Epstein allegations

For years, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals have damaged the reputation of the British royal family.

But now, after being stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge by order of King Charles III, many are asking the question: could the former Prince Andrew actually go to jail?

According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, the answer is yes.

“There are a whole series of charges that could be levelled at him with good evidence,” Lownie told USA Today. “If the authorities properly investigate him, there’s a good chance charges will be brought and he may well be found guilty and go to prison.”

WHY THE PRESSURE IS GROWING

Public anger over Andrew’s links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has exploded again following the release of new files by the US Department of Justice.

The documents suggest that in 2010, while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, Andrew forwarded confidential reports from official overseas trade visits to Epstein, who had already been convicted of sex crimes at the time.

The files also suggest Andrew discussed confidential investment opportunities in Afghanistan with Epstein – information trade envoys are legally required to keep secret.

After an anti-monarchy group lodged a formal complaint, Thames Valley Police confirmed they are assessing the allegations.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information,” a police spokesperson said.

At the same time, Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny over claims he attempted to smear his accuser, the late Virginia Giuffre.

Emails reported by the Daily Mail allege Andrew asked his Metropolitan Police bodyguard to investigate Virginia before her accusations became public, sharing personal details including her date of birth and U.S. Social Security number.

If proven, the consequences could be severe.

“Misconduct in public office, which carries life imprisonment, could be what they bring against him, quite apart from the sex trafficking allegations,” Lownie says.

WHY KING CHARLES ACTED

For the first time, Buckingham Palace has publicly indicated it will cooperate with police.

In a rare statement issued on 10 February, the Palace said King Charles had taken “unprecedented actions” and was prepared to assist investigators.

“While the specific claims are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the statement said.

“Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies remain with the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Royal experts say this statement, as well as Charles’ decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge, signals a decisive shift.

“He absolutely had to if the monarchy is to be a symbol of national unity,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Lownie believes the move was also driven by fear of further revelations.

“They were worried what else might come out,” he said. “Some of the victims are now much more emboldened to speak out. It was better to cut loose at this stage.”

THE ROYAL FAMILY DISTANCING ITSELF

Senior royals have begun openly distancing themselves from Andrew. The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply concerned” by the continuing revelations and reiterated their support for victims.

Lownie has been blunt about the royal family’s approach.

“The Royal Family is ready to throw Andrew under the bus,” he said, accusing the disgraced duke of abusing royal privileges and believing “he could get away with anything.”

That alleged entitlement includes claims Andrew took mistresses on taxpayer-funded trips and failed to pay proper rent on Royal Lodge for nearly two decades.

Sarah Ferguson has also been caught up in the fallout, with allegations that Epstein secretly bankrolled her for up to 15 years – far beyond what she has publicly admitted.

COULD A ROYAL BE JAILED?

It would be historic. Only one senior royal – Princess Anne – has ever been convicted of a criminal offence, and that involved a dog attack.

But experts say Andrew’s case is in a different league.

“This was the most dangerous moment in royal history for 100 years,” Lownie said. “Here was a royal who was corrupt and supported by the institution itself. And the public were absolutely furious.”

Andrew has long denied all wrongdoing, including allegations he had sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 and claims that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter on royal property.

But with police assessing new complaints, fresh evidence emerging, and the Palace publicly committing to cooperation, the ground beneath Andrew is rapidly shifting.

