Royal rebellion! Andrew’s staff told they don’t have to serve him

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s staff have reportedly been told they can refuse to serve him in his new home if it makes them “feel uncomfortable”.

The royal was stripped of his titles late last year due to mounting pressure in light of his relationship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable,” a source told The Sun.

And according to the insider, there is already “quite a list” of staff who are opting not to work for the disgraced royal.

“There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah,” they note.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s staff are said to be leaving in droves following his move to Wood Farm, as they’re told they don’t have to serve him if it makes them “feel uncomfortable”. (Credit: Getty Images)

End of an era as Andrew leaves Royal Lodge

On February 2, the 65-year-old quietly moved out of Royal Lodge and into Wood Farm under the cloak of darkness. This came amid the release of more damning evidence of his involvement with Epstein.

In the latest release of Epstein files, the former prince asked a woman in a letter to “engage in various sex acts” at the convicted felon’s Florida home in 2006.

According to the document, the woman, along with other exotic dancers from a West Palm Beach strip club, were taken to the house and promised $10,000 to perform, though they were only paid a small portion of that amount.

The disgraced royal is temporarily residing at Wood Farm while work continues to ready Marsh Farm for his April arrival. (Credit: Getty Images)

Photos were also released, showing Andrew crouched down on the ground, over a woman lying on the floor.

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.

He will be residing at Wood Farm cottage on the Sandringham estate until Marsh Farm is ready for him in April.

“But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again,” the source said.

Staff, residents put out by Andrew’s move

As the quite village descended into a media circus with Andrew’s arrival, residents are said to be displeased.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said, “I think it he has to come and live here, it should be somewhere that’s quite secluded. There are houses that belong to the King that he could do to that wouldn’t cause any bother. The press are all down there. The villagers don’t like that.”

On February 4, moving trucks were spotted at Royal Lodge, as Andrew finally vacates the property. (Credit: Getty Images)

Amid the downsize move to Norfolk, a number of Andrew’s long-serving staff were already let go, reportedly offered generous severance packages.

“Because the lease to Royal Lodge was handed back, they also lost their homes,” an insider notes. “They were offered far smaller accommodation.

“But no-one wanted to go to Sandringham to work for him. It’s in the middle of nowhere.

“It’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself.”

