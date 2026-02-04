“Enough was enough”: King acts as Andrew flees in “dead of night”

Yet again the King was forced to act.

As a flurry of scandalous emails from the Epstein files revealed more shocking details about how close the former Duke and Duchess of York were to the American sex trafficker, Charles had no choice.

Last year he stripped them of their titles, and now Andrew has been exiled to a new life at Sandringham in Norfolk.

I’m told Andrew Mountbatten Windsor fled from Royal Lodge in Windsor in the dead of night so that he could move into Wood Farm without being spotted by photographers.

When the nearby Marsh Farm has been renovated, that will be his permanent new home.

Charles was forced to act. (Credit: Getty)

But the big question now is whether disgraced Andrew and Sarah will follow the Clintons in agreeing to testify to US authorities about how much they knew of Jeffrey Epstein’s depraved activities.

A senior courtier has told me : “Enough was enough.

“Andrew was clearly dragging his heels moving out of Royal Lodge and didn’t want to go.

“But with the new emails and photos a line had to be drawn.

“The King consulted Prince William and both agreed Andrew had to move to Sandringham immediately.

“Hopefully there he will be more out of sight and not photographed on his horse on an almost daily basis.

“What looked terrible was a photo of Andrew grinning at a member of the public while out driving his car.

“He couldn’t have looked less concerned about all the new revelations which included that sordid picture of him with bare feet tending to a girl on the floor in Epstein’s house.”

Andrew’s new home is Marsh Farm. (Credit: Getty)

While Andrew has strongly denied any wrongdoing, the courtier said the photo looked “creepy” nonetheless.

“The truth is that the King and William knew Andrew was a ticking time bomb years ago but they couldn’t do anything while the Queen was alive,” the royal source added.

“She protected her favourite son and unfortunately her love meant he was given a free pass for years.”

The emails showed Sarah Ferguson had asked Epstein for money, congratulated him on having a child, introduced her daughters Bea and Eugenie to him and even asked for his hand in marriage – all after he had served a sentence for sex offences.

With British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for Andrew to testify if required, the pressure is mounting.

But I’m told by one of Andrew’s closest friends : “There isn’t a chance in hell that he will appear before US authorities, even by video-link.

Andrew moved home in the dead of night, it’s been revealed.(Credit: Getty)

“He might incriminate himself and he doesn’t travel abroad in case he is arrested.

“He’s pretty much lost everything except his liberty and he doesn’t want to take the risk.

“And who in his position would do?

“The King has done all he can but he can’t make Andrew testify because he’s now a private individual.”

As for Fergie she, as ever, wants to be seen as a victim.

She told Epstein in 2010: “No woman has ever left the royal family with her head and as they cannot behead me, they will discredit me. Totally to obliteration.

“I have no words.”

Neither, frankly, do the rest of us looking on at this sordid saga which will run and run.

