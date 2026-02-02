Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Fergie’s next move as vulgar Princess Eugenie claim exposed in email

The fallout from Andrew Mountbatten WIndsor’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue, with messages about both his daughters coming to light.
Princess Eugenie has been dragged further into the continuing fallout from her father’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, with newly released documents revealing she was discussed by both her parents in emails to the disgraced financier.

It comes as millions of new documents related to the Epstein case were released on Friday by the US Department of Justice.

Among them was leaked correspondence that showed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sent photographs of both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice to Epstein, years after he was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution.

Andrew has strongly and consistently denied any wrongdoing and appearing in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing.

Beatrice and Eugenie
Photos of Beatrice and Eugenie were sent to Jeffrey Epstein by their father. (Credit: Getty)
One email released as part of the tranche appeared to be a festive greeting to Epstein sent in 2011. It included a photo of the sisters, who were both then in their early 20s – smiling together on a trip to the snow.

Another email – sent the following year – contained more images of Beatrice and Eugenie as young adults taking part in holiday activities.

Meanwhile, the released documents also showed the sisters’ mother Sarah Ferguson – the former Duchess of York – used vulgar language while discussing Eugenie with Epstein via email.

In the message – dated March 21 2010, two days before Eugenie turned 20 – Fergie responded to a question from Epstein about whether she was travelling to New York.

“Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a sh*****g weekend,” the former Duchess wrote.

At the time, Eugenie was dating her now-husband Jack Brooksbank and she spent her 20th birthday with him.

Eugenie and her then boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in June 2010.
Eugenie and her then boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in June 2010. (Credit: Dave M Bennett/Getty)

The latest revelations come after reports suggested that Eugenie had “cut off” her father.

“There is no contact at all, nothing…It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has cut him off,” a source told the UK’s Mail on Sunday.

However, another insider suggested the freeze in relations was temporary.

“Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them,” a friend told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

“Bea and Eug feel very sorry for their parents. They are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK.”

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Both Fergie and Andrew discussed their kids with Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

Fergie, 66, meanwhile is said to be weighing up her next move and is determined to “forge an independent life”.

She will spend time overseas while she considers where she will live once she vacates the Royal Lodge along with her ex-husband.

 “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made,” her spokesperson told People.

