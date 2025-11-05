Inside King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s strained relationship

Since the bombshell announcement that King Charles had officially stripped his brother, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, of his royal titles, the world has been watching closely.

Advertisement

But what does this dramatic move mean for the brothers’ bond? Here’s an inside look at Charles and Andrew’s relationship over the years.

(Credit: Getty)

BROTHERLY LOVE TURNS COLD

King Charles and Prince Andrew were once inseparable brothers adored by the public. But fast-forward to today, and the brothers’ relationship has turned decidedly frosty.

With Buckingham Palace confirming that Andrew would be stripped of his royal titles, it seems the royal rift has reached breaking point.

Advertisement

According to insiders, the decision came after a private meeting between the two brothers – one that reportedly didn’t end on the warmest of terms. The King is said to be quietly relieved by the move, feeling that his scandal-plagued brother has become too much of a liability for The Firm.

Back in the day, Charles and Andrew were the picture of brotherly love. Photos from the 1960s show a young Charles doting on baby Andrew, holding his hand and playing games at Sandringham.

The brothers shared a close bond well into adulthood – Andrew even served as one of Charles’ best men when he married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

It was Charles who reintroduced Andrew to Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson at a polo match in 1985 – a meeting that led to their whirlwind romance and marriage just a year later. For a time, all seemed idyllic within the royal household.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

ANDREW’S FALL FROM GRACE

But everything changed after Andrew’s infamous friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light. His disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 shocked the nation and reportedly horrified the royal family.

Since then, Andrew’s royal stock has plummeted – and Charles’ patience has worn thin. Despite occasional appearances at family events, including Easter at Windsor and the Christmas walk at Sandringham, he has remained firmly on the royal sidelines.

Sources close to the Palace say that while Charles still feels a degree of brotherly affection, his focus as monarch is on protecting the Crown’s reputation – and that means keeping Andrew firmly out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

FINANCIAL FALLOUT

The tension hasn’t just been emotional – it’s been financial too. In 2024, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that the King had “acted decisively” to cut his brother off financially.

The monarch stopped paying for Andrew’s private security and ended his royal allowance, effectively forcing him to fend for himself for the first time in decades.

Insiders also claim that Charles has been quietly urging Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie to vacate their sprawling Royal Lodge residence – a move said to have left Andrew “furious” and feeling betrayed.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

WILLIAM TAKES A STAND

And it’s not just Charles who has distanced himself. Prince William is reportedly just as adamant that his scandal-hit uncle should be kept far from the royal limelight.

Royal author Andrew Lownie told Vanity Fair that William has “no sentimental attachment” to Andrew and sees him as “toxic” to the royal brand. “He wants this problem solved,” Lownie said, suggesting the Prince of Wales pushed his father to take a harder line.

Behind closed doors, those close to the family say that Andrew still clings to hopes of a partial comeback.

“It’s never going to happen,” one royal aide reportedly said. “The King has drawn a line under it. This is about safeguarding the future, not revisiting the past.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.