EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Fergie’s “sham relationship” exposed, as Prince Harry could inherit Royal Lodge

It’s now a question of when, not if, Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson have to quit Royal Lodge, their home near Windsor Castle.

Advertisement

The King’s patience has worn thin, and spurred on by increasingly influential Prince William, he has made it clear the disgraced pair have to move out soon, possibly by bonfire night!

(Credit: Getty)

On a recent visit to Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire, Charles was heckled by a protestor asking him how long he had known about his brothers relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It was embarrassing and deflected from his work, a situation which can’t be allowed to fester.

Advertisement

Andrew’s one trump card is his cast-iron lease to stay in the home he’s had for twenty years.

And now he’s reportedly used that leverage to ask for TWO houses in exchange – one for him and one for Fergie.

But now the story is out in the open it’s obvious that the “happiest unmarried couple in the world” are nothing of the sort.

Sarah is in talks to move into William and Kate’s home Adelaide Cottage, while Andrew will occupy the smaller Frogmore Cottage, once home of Harry and Meghan.

Advertisement

I’ve known for years that Andy and Fergie’s relationship – don’t forget they divorced 30 years ago – is a sham.

For all Fergie’s hints they may remarry, the truth is she has needed a roof over her head and Andrew has provided it.

The couple live in separate parts of Royal Lodge, which is big enough for both of them.

But friends tell me they now need a break from each other and the strain of putting up a united front has taken its toll.

Advertisement

As I revealed in a recent royal letter, the couple’s daughters Bea and Eugenie fear for their mother’s mental health.

(Credit: Getty)

So what should happen now?

A fresh start would be best for Fergie, especially if she is to live apart from Andrew.

Advertisement

She could move to Switzerland where she has always loved ski-ing in the mountains.

Or Portugal where Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank live much of the year.

But I’m told there is another option on the table.

Sarah’s sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia.

Advertisement

Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her.

Like many families with loved ones on the other side of the world she would miss her daughters and grandkids.

But they could always visit and at least she would be free to live again.

I’m told that William is unhappy that the King has not been stricter with Andrew and stripped him of his titles once and for all.

Advertisement

So it’s clear if Charles doesn’t deal with the “Andrew problem” a future King William will.

If I were Fergie I’d ring Jane…and start planning.

Getting Andrew out of Royal Lodge solves one problem but presents another.

The 30-room mansion costs a fortune to maintain so what will happen to it?

Advertisement

Maybe, just maybe if prodigal son Prince Harry returns one day could it be his new home?

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.